5 players who have lost the most market value in the 2021-22 season

The transfer market valuation of a player is dictated by a number of things. It is reflective of his ability, form, age and the number of years remaining on his current contract. But clubs can slap their own valuations on players on the basis of how valuable they consider him to be to their side.

The current financial climate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had an effect on transfer market valuations as well. The 2021-22 season saw a lot of new heroes emerging onto the scene. We also saw several familiar stars struggling to hit their stride.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who lost the most market value in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Frenkie de Jong (-€30 million) - €50 million

Frenkie de Jong went into the 2021-22 season as one of Barcelona's most important players. However, the Dutchman was nowhere near his best as the Catalans got off to a poor start to the season.

He struggled to hold everything together in the centre of the park as Barcelona struggled in the Champions League as well. The Dutch midfielder's transfer market valuation took a hit of €30 million as it fell from €80 million to €50 million over the course of last season.

De Jong is likely to leave Barcelona this summer with the Catalans compelled to strike a deal for him due to their financial problems. Manchester United are all set to make a final bid for the Dutchman shortly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (-€30 million) - €70 million

Romelu Lukaku guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years in the 2020-21 season. He was their standout performer and it looked like the Belgian had hit his peak. Chelsea came knocking for their former player last summer and signed him on a deal worth €113 million.

However, the Belgian struggled to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge. In fact, he was quite poor in front of goal and did not even come close to justifying his price tag.

In 44 appearances across all competitions for the Blues in the 2021-22 season, Lukaku scored just 15 goals and provided two assists. His valuation fell by €30 million this term and currently stands at €70 million. Lukaku is close to sealing a loan move back to Inter Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano.

#3 Harry Kane (-€30 million) - €90 million

Harry Kane was heavily linked with Manchester City last summer and the player looked unsettled after he was forced to stay put at Tottenham Hotspur. He got off to a poor start to the campaign and scored just one goal in his first 13 Premier League games of the season.

Kane did bounce back and finish the season with respectable numbers. The 29-year-old scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Antonio Conte's side.

But the dip in form in the first half of the season led to a €30 million dip in his transfer market valuation as well. It fell from €120 million to €90 million.

#2 Koke (-€35 millon) - €25 million

Atletico Madrid did a rather poor job of defending their La Liga title in the 2021-22 season. Several of Diego Simeone's players underperformed as they found it difficult to hold their own against teams they used to dominate.

Koke's struggles were reflective of his side's and the central midfielder was nowhere near his best last term. The Spain international's poor form cost Atletico Madrid plenty of control in the midfield realms.

He scored just one goal and provided three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos in the 2021-22 season. Koke's valuation unsurprisingly dropped by €35 million. He was valued at €60 million at the start of the 2021-22 season, but his current valuation stands at €25 million.

#1 Marcos Llorente (-€35 million) - €45 million

Marcos Llorente is yet another Atletico Madrid player who failed to live upto expectations in the 2021-22 season. The versatile Spaniard was a standout performer for Diego Simeone's side in their 2020-21 La Liga title winning campaign.

But he was a shadow of his former self last term. He failed to score even a single goal and provided just three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 season.

Llorente's valuation fell from €80 million to €45 million over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

