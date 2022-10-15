5 star players who could miss the 2022 World Cup due to injury

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest competition in football. Every four years, nations around the world compete for the biggest and most coveted trophy in international football.

For this reason, the dream of every footballer is to wear their nation's colors and represent the Mundial.

The 2022 edition of the World Cup will kick off on November 20 in Qatar. Players whose countries have qualified for the tournament all have their eyes on making their nation's squads.

However, some players have been unfortunate to have picked up knocks that have put their chances of playing in the competition in doubt.

Without further ado, we shall look at five star players who could miss the World Cup due to injuries.

#5 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is one of the biggest stars who might not make an appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 28-year-old Argentina star suffered an injury which has ruled him out for a period of four to six weeks.

He picked up a knock to his left quadriceps just a few minutes after scoring Roma's second goal in their 2-1 victory over Leece on October 9.

Dybala has been in brilliant form since joining the Rome club from Juventus on a free transfer. He has registered seven goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions for Jose Mourinho's side this term.

His potential absence will be a big blow to the Argentine national team at Qatar.

Chelsea and England defender Reece James is one of the most highly-rated left-backs in the world at the moment. Since bursting into the limelight with the London club in 2019, the 22-year-old has established himself to become one of the best in his positions for both club and country.

James has been in good form this season, scoring two goals and creating two assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea. However, his chances of playing in his first-ever World Cup hangs in the balance as it stands.

The Englishman recently suffered a knee injury when Chelsea faced AC Milan on October 11 in the UEFA Champions League. He was subsistuted after 62 minutes as the Blues defeated their Ita;ian counterparts 2-0 at the San Siro.

According to reports, he will visit a specialist in the coming days to acertain the seriousness and degree of the injury.

Paul Pogba has been ruled out since the summer. In July, a few weeks after completing a free transfer back to Juventus, the French international tore a meniscus in his right knee and has since been sidelined.

He was a key member of the French side who conquered the world four years ago in Russia. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old chances of helping Les Blues defend their world title is unrealistic.

Even if he returns before the tournament begins, Pogba will be out of shape and form which automatically rules him out of Qatar 2022.

#2 N'Golo Kante

Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante is another top player who we probably won't see on duty at the World Cup. The French international is currently suffering from a recurring hamstring injury.

Kante picked up this knock when Chelsea played Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on August 14. The 31-year-old has not featured for the Blues since then, and is set to be out for a few more months.

He played a crucial role during his team's triumph in Russia in 2018, registering a total of 595 minutes across seven games as France were crowned champions.

Marco Reus' football career has been consistently marred by injuries. The German international has not delivered to his full potential due to one injury or the other in the past few years.

He missed out on Germany's World Cup triumph in 2014 due to an ankle injury and could miss out on Qatar 2022 for the same reason.

The 33-year-old suffered a serious ankle injury on September 17 in the Riverside derby against Schalke 04. Reus was stretched off the pitch and hasn't featured for Borussia Dortmund since then.

Though scans revealed that the injury was not as serious as presumed, it is left to be seen if Reus can recover in time and regain form to make it into Hansi Flick's team for the World Cup.

