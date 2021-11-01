5 players with the most assists since 2020

In football, playmaking is just as important as goalscoring. A team needs creators just as much as it needs strikers. The playmakers are the ones who help connect the dots on the field and act as the link between the defence or midfield and the goalscorers.

We have seen plenty of world-class playmakers in the 21st century. The number of assists a player provides is a good measure of how important he is to his side's build-up play. It also shows how much he affects games and is also reflective of how frequently he contributes to goals for his side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most assists for both club and country since 2020.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United) - 35 assists

Bruno Fernandes is inarguably Manchester United's most influential signing in recent years. The Portuguese maestro is an incredible attacking midfielder with unreal vision and the technical ability to execute staggering passes.

He is also a midfielder with an eye for goal and the Manchester United talisman scores aplenty too. Fernandes is all about quick thinking and execution. Like all world-class players, he is aware of what is happening around him and is always looking for his forwards' runs.

The 27-year-old has been in spectacular form in the 2021-22 season so far as well. He has created a whopping 37 chances in the Premier League this season. The second highest chance creators in the league are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish and they have both created 26 each.

Fernandes has provided 35 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions for both club and country since 2020.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes since his Premier League debut [competition rank]:



162 chances created [🥇]

130 open play chances created [🥇]

22 assists [🥇]

19 open play assists [🥇]



#4 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) - 35 assists

Kylian Mbappe has already established himself as one of the best players in the world and he is still only 22. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been world-class for about four years now.

Mbappe's staggering pace, footwork and burst of pace make him a nightmare to defend against. He also shows a great amount of composure inside the final third which allows him to score plenty of goals and rack up a lot of assists.

Mbappe has been phenomenal for PSG since joining them in the summer of 2017. He has picked up a total of 35 assists in 96 appearances across all competitions for both club and country since 2020.

B/R Football @brfootball Zlatan thinks Mbappe needs to up his game 🗣️ Zlatan thinks Mbappe needs to up his game 🗣️ https://t.co/uHarERq080

