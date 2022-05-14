5 players who need to leave Barcelona at the end of this season

Barcelona are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul in the summer. Xavi Hernandez wants to revamp the squad and address its deficiencies so as to mount a challenge on all fronts next season.

An exodus expected to happen at Barcelona this summer

We expect to see an exodus of sorts at Barcelona this summer. Several players have been linked with an exit from the Camp Nou. Some of those players don't seem to have a realistic chance of getting regular game time or being successful at Barcelona.

There are also a few players who are better off playing at a team more suited to their style. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who need to leave Barcelona this summer.

#5 Samuel Umtiti

Ideally, Samuel Umtiti should have left Barcelona a long time ago. The French World Cup winner has failed to realize his potential at the Camp Nou and his niggling knee injury has been a major contributing factor to it.

Barcelona have been keen to offload him for a very long time now. According to a report on Mundo Deportivo (via Marca), Umtiti burst into tears as he pleaded club president Joan Laporta not to sell him last summer.

Umtiti has made just one appearance across all competitions for Barcelona this season. If the Frenchman plans on playing football, he should secure a switch to a low-profile club as his Barcelona dreams are unlikely to work out.

#4 Clement Lenglet

Diario Sport claimed earlier this month that Clement Lenglet is likely to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. The centre-back joined the Catalans in the summer of 2018 from Sevilla for €36 million. After impressing in his first couple of seasons, his form has tailed off quite drastically.

Lenglet has now fallen below Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in the pecking order. With Barcelona having reportedly already reached an agreement to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, Lenglet doesn't seem to be a part of Xavi Hernandez's plans for the next season.

He is tied to Barcelona until 2026 which means that Barcelona will be able to earn quite a decent amount of money through his sale. The 22-year-old has started just nine games across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

#3 Riqui Puig

Following the emergence of top, young talents like Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, Riqui Puig has become a peripheral figure at Barcelona. The La Masia graduate failed to impress Ronald Koeman and has now failed to make a case for himself under Xavi Hernandez as well.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old has come to the realization that leaving Barcelona would be the best thing for his career right now. He is set to turn 23 in August and should be playing regularly if he is to maximize his potential.

Puig's current contract with the Catalans expires in 2023. As such, they are likely to be open to cashing in on him this summer. In 15 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, Puig has scored just one goal.

#2 Martin Braithwaite

Following the arrival of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Braithwaite has fallen out of favor at Barcelona. As per a report in Diario Sport in April, Braithwaite does not feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans for the present or the future.

The Danish striker has been used sparingly this season and has featured just twice for Barcelona in 2022. He was sidelined between August 30 and January 20 with a knee injury. Braithwaite has scored two goals in five appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

The writing is on the wall and it is time for both the player and the club to part ways.

barcacentre @barcacentre Brighton are one of the teams that remain interested in Martin Braithwaite, but there is a problem: the forward has a contract until 2024 and a salary of around four million euros annually, which makes him too expensive for most suitors. [sport] Brighton are one of the teams that remain interested in Martin Braithwaite, but there is a problem: the forward has a contract until 2024 and a salary of around four million euros annually, which makes him too expensive for most suitors. [sport] https://t.co/uzzwxOiGqx

#1 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. The Dutch forward got off to a great start to life at the club but his contributions have dwindled in the second half of the season.

A hamstring injury and an achilles tendon issue kept him out of action for about two months. By the time he returned in February, Barcelona had strengthened their attacking department quite significantly.

The arrival of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore meant that Depay's position in the starting lineup was under threat. The 28-year-old has not featured as extensively as he would have liked ever since.

According to AS, Xavi has told Joan Laporta that he is keen to keep Depay and Frenkie De Jong at the club next season. However, Barcelona are ready to accept an offer in the ballpark of €30 million for the Dutch forward.

Depay should consider leaving Barcelona as he could be the first-choice marksman for a top European side. That would be a much better option for the former Manchester United man, who has proven that he has what it takes to cut it at the highest level.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | It is very likely that Memphis Depay will leave FC Barcelona this summer, however Aubameyang will 100% stay.

[🥇] | It is very likely that Memphis Depay will leave FC Barcelona this summer, however Aubameyang will 100% stay. @Jordigil [🥇] 🚨| It is very likely that Memphis Depay will leave FC Barcelona this summer, however Aubameyang will 100% stay.@Jordigil [🥇]

