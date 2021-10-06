To say that Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed one of the best transfer windows in their history will be an understatement. After shockingly losing the Ligue 1 title to Lille in 2020-21, the French giants made some drastic moves to strengthen their squad. While they forked out a heft amount to get Achraf Hakimi and Danilo, some world class players joined them on a free transfer.

The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos joining Paris Saint-Germain for free meant a huge upgrade from their previous squad. These world class players not only increase the depth of the squad but can decide a match on their caliber on their day.

Despite all the glamorous signings, Paris Saint-Germain would like to bolster their squad further. Their star forward Kylian Mbappe is yet to renew his current contract, which ends after the 2021-22 campaign. With rumors linking the French winger with a move away from the capital, Mauricio Pochettino would like to increase his squad's depth in January.

Moreover, Pochettino's team are far from being perfect. They were handed their first defeat in the last Ligue 1 matchday, where they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Rennes. They were also held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge on the first match-day of the UEFA Champions League.

5 players Paris Saint-Germain should target in the January transfer window

#5 Theo Hernandez

With the likes of Juan Bernat and Kurzawa not up to the mark, Paris Saint-Germain desperately need a left-back who is of first team quality. AC Milan's Theo Hernandez fits the bill perfectly.

Theo Hernandez is young and full of energy, which makes him a vital presence on the left-flank. Hernandez is known for his no-nonsense defending. He is also not someone who will shy away from overlapping and helping out with the attack.

Hernandez's one goal and four assists in Serie A this campaign is a testament to the player's attacking abilities. The 23-year old's fiery presence on the left makes him a key member of Milan and they won't let him go easily.

#4 Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai is one of those forwards who has been living up to his potential in the Bundesliga. After proving his worth in Salzburg, Szoboszlai made his move to Leipzig in 2021 and quickly developed into a valuable asset. The talented Hungarian has already bagged two goals and two assists in the current Bundesliga season.

What makes him a tailor made for Paris Saint-Germain is Szoboszlai's versatility. The forward can play on both flanks and even in the center at times. He has a keen eye for goal and knows how to create space for his teammates in the final third.

With Mbappe's future in the air, a talented player like the Hungarian should be one of the names on Paris Saint-Germain's list.

