5 players who could partner Cristiano Ronaldo upfront for Juventus in the 2021-22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and co were hugely underwhelming in the 2020-21 season, as Juventus fell well short of winning a record-extending tenth consecutive Serie A title. The Bianconeri almost failed to secure a top-four finish, edging out fifth-placed Napoli by a solitary point.

Moreover, Juventus’ 25-year wait for a Champions League title also continued, as they stumbled in the Round of 16 hurdle for the second consecutive season. Along with the Coppa Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s exceptional goal-scoring form was one of the few positives for the Old Lady in the 2020-21 season. With 36 goals to his name across all competitions, Ronaldo finished the season as the Serie A and Juventus’ top goalscorer.

Under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, the Bianconeri faithful will be hoping for Juventus' revival of fortune. On that note, let's take a look at the five players who could partner Cristiano Ronaldo up-front for Juventus in the upcoming season.

#5 Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus have been heavily linked with Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic in the past few weeks. The 21-year-old produced impressive performances for Fiorentina last season and could partner Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season.

Vlahovic found the back of the net 21 times in the 2020-21 Serie A campaign, finishing as the league’s fourth-highest goalscorer in a misfiring Fiorentina side. The Serbian was involved in over 44% of La Viola’s Serie A goals last season as he also notched up two assists.

Vlahovic would undoubtedly be a stellar signing, who will inject some dynamism and flair into the struggling Juventus outfit. The Serbian's goalscoring ability could prove to be the perfect foil for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Bianconeri will face stiff competition from the likes of Sevilla, Tottenham and Liverpool for the services of Vlahovic.

#4 Paulo Dybala

A regular starter at the Allianz Stadium since his arrival in 2015, Paulo Dybala has witnessed a significant dip in form in the past few seasons.

Nonetheless, the Argentine remains one of the most exciting talents in the game, as evidenced by his tally of 141 goal contributions (100 goals, 41 assists) at Juventus. Paulo Dybala will be keen to rediscover some of his old form in the upcoming season and pair up with Cristiano Ronaldo to form a lethal attacking partnership.

The 27-year-old often found himself restricted to the sidelines during Andrea Pirlo’s season-long tenure at the club. Injuries didn’t help either, as Dybala only made 26 appearances for the Bianconeri in the last campaign, ten from the bench.

Despite an underwhelming season, La Joya became the first non-European player to register 100 goals for the Old Lady. He reached the historic milestone against Sassuolo last season - the same match in which Cristiano Ronaldo brought up his 100th Juventus goal (in just 131 appearances) as well.

