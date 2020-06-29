5 players who could pip Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be obvious contenders for the Ballon d'Or later this year.

Many high-profile names have stepped up this season and will provide the two with serious competition for the prize.

The Ballon d'Or award will be given to Europe's best player of the season later this year

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have formed a duopoly in recent years when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, with the two bagging 11 out of the last 12 awards. And their splendid individual campaigns this term mean that they will once again be front-runners for the prestigious Ballon d'Or prize.

However, Barcelona and Juventus have a job on their hands if they are to retain their respective championships, with Real Madrid and Lazio respectively rivalling them toe-to-toe.

Both clubs have also made it difficult for themselves in the Champions League, with Barcelona playing out a 1-1 draw in the Round of 16 first leg against Napoli and Juventus uncharacteristically losing 1-0 to Lyon.

Are we going to see a new-look Ballon d'Or podium this year?

We have already seen Luka Modric winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or, and Virgil van Dijk finishing a close second behind Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d'Or rankings.

If Messi and Ronaldo fail to deliver the goods for their respective clubs, we might see a changed Ballon d’Or podium this year.

Therefore, in this section, we take a look at five players who could pip the duo to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or.

5. Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile is leading the goalscoring charts in the Serie A this season | Ballon d'Or race

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is perhaps an outsider in the Ballon d'Or race but his extremely prolific season demands significant attention. The Italian has 28 goals in the league this season, five ahead of second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from his obvious goalscoring genius, the 30-year-old has also proved to be an equally-adept provider with seven assists to his name.

His 35 goal contributions make him one of the most productive players in Europe’s top five leagues. With a chunk of Italian football still left, Immobile could still eclipse Robert Lewandowski for the European Golden Shoe accolade. It might be bit of a stretch but he is also fully capable of matching Gonzalo Higuain’s 36-goal Italian top-flight record set back in 2015/16.

Lazio have already beaten Juventus to lift the Supercoppa back in December and snatching the Scudetto from them could further uplift Immobile’s credentials as a Ballon d'Or candidate.

Teammate Francesco Acerbi claimed that the former Torino striker should be considered as a genuine contender for the Ballon d'Or.

“If he keeps going like this, he’d be worthy of the Ballon d'Or. He truly deserves so much success. We’re doing really well in the League. It’s a shame about the Europa League. We could and should’ve done more. There’s a bitter taste in our mouths,” he said.

It seems as if the world has slept on Ciro Immobile for too long even after the Italian forward has been producing ridiculous numbers each year. But perhaps this season could be his best chance to steal the Ballon d'Or limelight if he can spearhead the Biancocelesti to their first Serie A title in 20 years.

4. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been Liverpool's most reliable attacking outlet this season | Ballon d'Or race

It is impossible to not have a Liverpool player gunning for the Ballon d'Or following their sensational Premier League campaign which bore its fruit last Thursday. While Jurgen Klopp has many of his players to thank, one particular left-winger stands out on his own.

There is little argument that Sadio Mane has been a level above everyone else this season in terms of his impact and influence on games. The Merseysiders signed the Senegalese international from Southampton back in 2016 and he has quickly transformed into world football’s most lethal attackers.

Mane is not only an elite goalscorer but also an immaculate dribbler, ball-carrier and assist-provider for his team. His work rate and fitness levels are next to none, and exemplify Klopp’s energetic style of play.

In the Premeir League this season, the 28-year-old has 15 goals and 9 assists to his name. He trails Jamie Vardy by four goals and with Liverpool still aiming to break several Premier League records in the remaining campaign, we could see him catch up with the Leicester City forward.

Although partner-in-crime Mohamed Salah is at par with Mane in terms of goal contributions, the latter has popped up when it mattered the most.

Astonishingly this season, Mane has scored match-winners against Aston Villa, Wolves, Norwich, West Ham and Bournemouth, games which Liverpool failed to exert their dominance. His individual brilliance and ability to turn games on their heads, therefore, makes him Klopp’s most trusted player out of the front three.

The former RB Salzburg attacker could not drive Liverpool to a third consecutive Champions League final but he still has the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and a record-breaking Premier League to showcase. Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year for the second successive time earlier this year but his incredible domestic campaign could see him honoured with the Ballon d'Or.

3. Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller broke the Bundesliga assists record previously set by Kevin De Bruyne | Ballon d'Or race

Thomas Muller was written off by many fans and pundits following his underwhelming performances for Germany in the 2018 World Cup. Joachim Low publicly came out last year and stated that he will no longer consider the 30-year-old for the national team with focus now on the next generation of players.

In what appeared to be a declining phase in Muller’s illustrious career, he has gone onto completely change the narrative this season. A goal and an assist against Wolfsburg in the ultimate game of the season meant that the German accumulated an all-time record of 21 assists in a single campaign, beating Kevin De Bruyne's record.

He also scored eight times in the league and has two goals and two assists in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal each, racking up his total goal contribution tally to 37 for the season.

Muller’s versatility and fluidity make him a textbook Bayern Munich player. Over the years, we have witnessed his capability to slot in as a second striker, an out-and-out forward, a wide-man and even an attacking midfielder. His spatial intelligence and attacking instincts make him extremely potent going forward.

This season, Hansi Flick has further provided Muller with a floating role which helps him both dictate the play and support Robert Lewandowski up-front. Having had his breakthrough at a really young age, the 2014 World Champion has shown staggering levels of consistency throughout his career.

With Bayern Munich aiming for a treble this season, it is likely that Thomas Muller could be a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or due to be announced later this year.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has the most goal contributions in the Premier League this season | Ballon d'Or race

Manchester City players have forever been overlooked for individual awards both domestically and in Europe. Despite being the most successful English club of the last decade, they have seen little recognition from FIFA or UEFA juries and panels. Perhaps, this comes down to their constant failures in the Champions League, having played just a solitary semi-final in eight seasons.

However, it seems like Kevin De Bruyne has a chance to finally put an end to this disappointing trend by winning the Ballon d'Or. The Belgian midfielder is having his most prolific campaign in the Premier League till date with 10 goals and 16 assists, leading the charts for goal contributions. The PFA Player of the Year contender is currently in pursuit of Thierry Henry’s assists record of 20 which the Frenchman set back in 2003.

The 29-year-old has also been pivotal for the national team, leading Belgium to the top of the FIFA world rankings. Roberto Martinez’s side were heavy favourites to lift the Euro 2020 which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is remarkable how Kevin De Bruyne has started to impact games even from a central-midfield position. He was deployed in a more attacking role by former manager Manuel Pellegrini but under Pep Guardiola, the 29-year-old has undertaken a more box-to-box role. Opposition defenders are yet to find an antidote for his trademark crosses, deliveries inside-the-box and inch-perfect through balls.

However, De Bruyne’s game has elevated to the next level this season due to his increased output in front of goal. He has been found shooting regularly from outside the box, making runs behind defenders and relying on his set-piece prowess to decide games on his own.

The former Wolfsburg playmaker could not lead City to a third-straight Premier League title but he already has one trophy in his locker. With the FA Cup and Champions League still very much to play for, we could see Kevin De Bruyne stake a claim for the Ballon d'Or.

1. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is the front-runner for the European Golden Shoe this season | Ballon d'Or race

Bayern Munich star-striker Robert Lewandowski looks like he is all set to make the Ballon d'Or podium later this year.

The Polish international has had a stellar campaign in front of goal, spearheading his side to an eighth straight Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal final and more or less a Champions League quarter-final berth, barring any slips in the second leg against Chelsea.

Lewandowski’s reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal front-men has been unquestioned for a long time. With an unrivalled goal tally of 34 goals in 31 league appearances this season, he set the record for the highest number of goals by a foreign player in a single campaign. In what was his best individual season in the country till date, he is currently the top-scorer of the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German cup.

With the Torjägerkanone and Player of the Season awards already to his name, Lewandowski is also the front-runner for the European Golden Shoe and could become the first Bundesliga-based player to win the coveted prize since Gerd Muller in 1972.

With the German league commencing in July, Lewandowski was presented with the opportunity to create a buffer between himself and Ciro Immobile. The Lazio forward, however, has ten more games to play for in the Serie A and needs seven goals to eclipse the Pole.

Lewandowski’s mental 2019/20 campaign has already forced people to ask if he is a genuine contender for the 2020 Ballon d'Or.

When asked the Ballon d'Or question himself, the attacker said:

“We'll see. What I try to do is to always show the best of myself, win trophies and score more goals. But that's something that comes with collective trophies. That's the most important thing. I don't even think about the Ballon d'Or, even if, in my life, I believe that anything is possible.”

As far as we are concerned, Robert Lewandowski is a no-brainer for this year's Ballon d'Or top three.