5 players with a point to prove when the Premier League returns

The Premier League has finally returned after a month-long hiatus that was filled with some sensational FIFA World Cup action.

Several players from clubs in the English top-flight performed admirably for their countries in Qatar. However, they will now be fully focused on the upcoming domestic schedule. Those who were not in top form before the break in particular will want to turn heads and opinions with improved displays.

Several Premier League stars underperformed at the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign

While not every player can hit the ground running after a month-long break, some stars will be looking to find some form as soon as the Premier League returns. Multiple clubs saw a dip in their performances before the FIFA World Cup and this was partly due to some underperforming players in their teams.

These players will now be aiming to right their wrongs and perform to their potential once the Premier League restarts.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players with a point to prove once the Premier League returns.

#5 Goncalo Guedes | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goncalo Guedes is yet to show his true capabilities in a Wolves jersey

Goncalo Guedes became Wolverhampton Wanderers' fourth most expensive signing last summer when they shelled out £27 million to sign him from Valencia.

The attacker knocked in 11 goals and provided six assists in 36 La Liga appearances last season. He was expected to hit the ground running at the Molineux but so far, things have not gone to plan.

Guedes played 12 league games before the month-long FIFA World Cup break. He also featured as a substitute in Wolves' first game after the World Cup, a 2-1 win against Everton. During this period, he has only scored once and provided one assist, disappointing returns for a big-money signing.

Wolves as a team have scored the least goals in the Premier League this season and Guedes was expected to help improve their attack. That hasn't been the case so far, but he still has the next six months to prove his doubters wrong and help his side effectively avoid relegation this season.

#4 Jadon Sancho | Manchester United

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford with plenty of hype Manchester United splashed £73 million to sign him in the summer of 2021.

The bustling right-winger had the speed and tenacity to beat most defenders in the world, as he displayed repeatedly during his time at Borussia Dortmund. However, he could only conjure up three goals and as many assists in 29 Premier League appearances last season.

The Manchester City academy graduate was expected to perform to his potential this season with the arrival of Erik Ten Hag. A bright start saw him score goals against Liverpool and Leicester City in the Premier League.

However, those remain his only strikes in 10 league games so far along with an assist. Sancho has looked dangerous at times but has looked just as clueless on other occasions. This was partly one of the reasons behind Gareth Southgate deciding not to take him to the FIFA World Cup.

There will certainly be a fire burning within Sancho to prove a point. He looks set to miss United's return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on December 27, but will hope to hit the ground running once he returns.

#3 Wesley Fofana | Chelsea

Wesley Fofana has endured an injury-ridden start to his time at Chelsea

Wesley Fofana was poised to become the most expensive defender in the world when Chelsea were linked with him last summer. However, the Blues managed to seal a £69.5 million deal for him, which, while still quite a hefty price tag, was viewed as a decent price for a young talent.

Graham Potter was expected to mold Fofana's development, having arrived just a week after Thomas Tuchel got the player he wanted. Unfortunately, after just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea, the youngster suffered a knee injury that kept him out until a few weeks ago.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Wesley Fofana, expected to return in three or four weeks after new injury in the last friendly game. It’s not serious injury. Wesley Fofana, expected to return in three or four weeks after new injury in the last friendly game. It’s not serious injury. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/TeYOIpRVAR

The centre-back suffered another setback during the club's behind-closed doors win against Brentford. However, he is only set to be out for a couple of weeks and could make a swift return in mid-January.

Fofana will be keen to prove a point once he returns to action and justify his huge price-tag by becoming a starter under Graham Potter.

#2 Alexander Isak | Newcastle United

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle United

Alexander Isak finally made his big-money move last summer as Newcastle United broke their transfer record to sign the player for £59 million from Real Sociedad.

The young striker also impressed on his debut, scoring a sensational goal against Liverpool at Anfield, though Newcastle lost that match in injury-time. Regardless, Isak looked quite the player, which is why it came as a huge blow to the Magpies when he suffered an injury in September while playing for Sweden.

This has led to him only playing two Premier League games so far but he has still scored two goals during that period.

The centre-forward also missed Newcastle's Boxing Day victory against Leicester City but is poised to return to the squad soon. Although the Geordies have been excellent without him, Isak will be looking to add more impetus to the team's attack once he is up and running again.

#1 Darwin Nunez | Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has divided opinion during his first season at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has blown hot and cold at Liverpool ever since the Reds signed him for £85 million (including add-ons) in the summer.

The Uruguayan striker made a brilliant debut on the opening day of the Premier League as he scored once and assisted another in a 2-2 draw against Fulham. Since then, the striker has only scored four more times in 10 appearances.

While it is not the worst return, Nunez will regret the amount of gilt-edged chances he has missed. This has played its part in Liverpool either losing or drawing multiple games so far.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Darwin Nunez missed as many big chances (4) as he completed passes (4) vs. Aston Villa.



Not his day. 🫥 Darwin Nunez missed as many big chances (4) as he completed passes (4) vs. Aston Villa. Not his day. 🫥 https://t.co/nMIMWbYxOd

Nunez's performance in Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on December 26 was a perfect representation of the same. The striker made all the right decisions in build-up play and his movement was incredible but he lacked the end product to finish off chances.

Despite his numerous misses, Nunez looked confident and his relationship with his fellow forwards seems to be improving with every game. He will be keen to get back amongst the goals as soon as possible for Liverpool.

Poll : 0 votes