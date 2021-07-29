5 players who have the most powerful shots in football right now

There is hardly anything that's more pleasing to watch on a football pitch than seeing the net bulge at the end of a stunning strike. All kinds of goals are beautiful in their own way but it's always satisfying to watch a thumping strike fizz past the goalkeeper and disturb the netting.

All throughout history we've seen several players who could go hell for leather from distance. They would be able to beat goalkeepers with sheer power and swerve. Even goalkeepers would be afraid to put themselves in the way of shots from the likes of Roberto Carlos, Wesley Sneijder and Hulk etc.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have the most powerful shots in football right now.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Arguably the greatest striker of his generation, Robert Lewandowski, has been ripping up goalscoring records. In the 2020-21 season, the Bayern Munich striker scored 41 goals from just 27 Bundesliga appearances. In doing so, he broke Gerd Muller's record of most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski has been clocking incredible numbers for a while now and he has simply been a cut above the rest when it comes to scoring goals at a prolific rate. He scores all kinds of goals. The Polish international has incredible technique and he even scored a perfect hat-trick in the 2020-21 season.

He also unleashes a powerful shot with his right foot from time to time. They usually maintain a safe distance from the ground and are missiled into the corners. Lewandowski is quite a powerful campaigner and that is reflected in a number of his strikes.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford is one of the best players the Manchester United academy has produced in recent years. The hardworking forward has been perfecting his technique and is an attacker in the mold of the great Cristiano Ronaldo.

He loves taking defenders on and beating them. He topped the charts for most nutmegs completed in the 2020-21 season, with 21. Much like Ronaldo, Rashford also has a vicious strike in him. He has scored some absolute stunners from range.

The 23-year-old is quite merciless with his strikes and thanks to the power he generates behind his shots, he often beats goalkeepers at their near post. He is yet to hit his peak and is already a well-rounded footballer. There is no doubt that he will go on to score a lot of stunning goals in his career thanks to that powerful shot of his.

