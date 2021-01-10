5 players PSG could sign in January

PSG had a pretty mixed 2020, as they reached the final of the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel but could not get over the finish line.

Despite producing some impressive performances, Thomas Tuchel's relationship with PSG director Leonardo soured and eventually the German was sacked. PSG moved quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, who is now expected to bring more success to the club.

Pochettino may not have a trophy-laden resume, but he is generally regarded as one of the most promising managers. At PSG, he will have more funds to sign some of the best players,unlike at his previous clubs, so that could make a massive difference.

Five players who could arrive at PSG in January

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment at the PSG helm comes at the right time, as he can delve into the market immediately to strengthen the team. On that note, let’s take a look at five players PSG could sign in January:

#1 Dele Alli

When a manager moves to a different club, he tries to sign one or two of his trusted players from his previous club to try and speed up the implementation of his philosophy and style.

Dele Alli, perhaps somewhat of an enigma these days under Jose Mourinho, is one player who has been liked with a move to PSG, as per the Telegraph. Alli has struggled to get into Mourinho’s side on a regular basis, as the England international’s work ethic has been questioned by the manager.

It was Pochettino who gave Alli his big break at Tottenham, and the former MK Dons player could perhaps add more creativity to the PSG team from midfield.

PSG have mostly relied on the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria to get the job done in the final third but don’t have a creative player in midfield. Alli could be that player for the club.

#2 Christian Eriksen

Another former Tottenham Hotspur star who has been linked with a move to PSG is Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international was signed by Inter Milan last year but has failed to make an impact in the Serie A, often getting overlooked by manager Antonio Conte.

Christian Eriksen’s best spell at Spurs came under Pochettino. The Dane was used well in a deeper midfield role as well as a creative playmaker behind the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen could rediscover his old form if he signs for PSG. But a team with Alli and Eriksen in midfield along with the club's famed trio up front would be something special.

