5 players Real Madrid may target this summer

Priye Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 07 Apr 2019, 04:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, and he is ready to cause a Real renaissance.

Real Madrid are going through one of the worst seasons in their history: they are virtually out of the LaLiga title race, couldn't make it past the semis in the Copa Del Rey, and fell surprisingly early in the Round Of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos' poor run of form has prompted Club President Florentino Perez to dismiss Santiago Solari—the second of Perez's sack victims this season after Julen Lopetegui—from his managerial duties and reinstate Zinedine Zidane, who previously had a fantastic two-and-a-half season as Real Madrid coach.

After returning to Madrid within a year of his resignation, Zidane has some business to take care of in the capital. In order to take the club back to the top, the French phenomenon is looking for much-needed reinforcements in the market. He has already addressed the team's defensive shortcomings by quickly securing the signing of emerging Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, from FC Porto; however, more signings are rumoured to be on their way.

According to numerous sources, Zidane has been given a ridiculous transfer budget to bolster his squad with 'Galactico' signings for next season. Let's have a look at five such players whom Real Madrid may target in the summer transfer window.

#1 Eden Hazard

Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time.

Chelsea's silk-footed, slalom speedster, Eden Hazard has been under Real Madrid's radar ever since his early days in Lille. In fact, it is reported that the Spanish club was musing on a possible move for the Belgian even before Chelsea entered into negotiations for him. Since then, not much of that interest has dwindled as the Belgian skipper is still admired by Zidane for his exquisite displays for both club and country, and it is highly likely that the Real coach will look to finally sign him come summer.

The rumours are consolidated by the fact that Hazard himself is an avid fan of Los Blancos and also their current manager. He has time and again expressed his interest in donning the royal white of Real Madrid, having famously said, "... Real Madrid is the best club in the world. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club (Real Madrid) ...."

Moreover, Hazard has only a year left on his current contract and hasn't signed an extension yet—putting Madrid in pole position to negotiate for the player. The possibility of losing their star player for nothing next year puts Chelsea under even more pressure to make this sale. Hazard's ambition to play at what he calls "the best club in the world", Zidane's predilection for the player, and Real's urgent need to sign a magisterial forward could mean this transfer would happen sooner than later.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement