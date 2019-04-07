×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players Real Madrid may target this summer

Priye Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    07 Apr 2019, 04:17 IST

Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, and he is ready to cause a Real renaissance.
Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, and he is ready to cause a Real renaissance.

Real Madrid are going through one of the worst seasons in their history: they are virtually out of the LaLiga title race, couldn't make it past the semis in the Copa Del Rey, and fell surprisingly early in the Round Of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos' poor run of form has prompted Club President Florentino Perez to dismiss Santiago Solari—the second of Perez's sack victims this season after Julen Lopetegui—from his managerial duties and reinstate Zinedine Zidane, who previously had a fantastic two-and-a-half season as Real Madrid coach.

After returning to Madrid within a year of his resignation, Zidane has some business to take care of in the capital. In order to take the club back to the top, the French phenomenon is looking for much-needed reinforcements in the market. He has already addressed the team's defensive shortcomings by quickly securing the signing of emerging Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, from FC Porto; however, more signings are rumoured to be on their way.

According to numerous sources, Zidane has been given a ridiculous transfer budget to bolster his squad with 'Galactico' signings for next season. Let's have a look at five such players whom Real Madrid may target in the summer transfer window.

#1 Eden Hazard

Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time.
Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time.

Chelsea's silk-footed, slalom speedster, Eden Hazard has been under Real Madrid's radar ever since his early days in Lille. In fact, it is reported that the Spanish club was musing on a possible move for the Belgian even before Chelsea entered into negotiations for him. Since then, not much of that interest has dwindled as the Belgian skipper is still admired by Zidane for his exquisite displays for both club and country, and it is highly likely that the Real coach will look to finally sign him come summer.

The rumours are consolidated by the fact that Hazard himself is an avid fan of Los Blancos and also their current manager. He has time and again expressed his interest in donning the royal white of Real Madrid, having famously said, "... Real Madrid is the best club in the world. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club (Real Madrid) ...."

Moreover, Hazard has only a year left on his current contract and hasn't signed an extension yet—putting Madrid in pole position to negotiate for the player. The possibility of losing their star player for nothing next year puts Chelsea under even more pressure to make this sale. Hazard's ambition to play at what he calls "the best club in the world", Zidane's predilection for the player, and Real's urgent need to sign a magisterial forward could mean this transfer would happen sooner than later.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Priye Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE veteran fan and a Madridista.
Real Madrid Transfer News: 13 players face uncertain future this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Possible signings for Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that may leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players that Real Madrid could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make Liverpool star their top summer target
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 Galactico signings that Real Madrid could target this year
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Football Manager predicts transfers, form and trophies after Zidane's return to the club
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid can sign if they can't get Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us