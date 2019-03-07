×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players Real Madrid should sell to sign new Galacticos

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.71K   //    07 Mar 2019, 14:28 IST

Real Madrid could bring back the galactico policy next summer.
Real Madrid could bring back the galactico policy next summer.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in world football with 13 Champions League titles and 33 La Liga's as well. Every season the Los Blancos are expected to challenge for major honours and win trophies.

This season was no different despite the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Los Blancos were expected to still challenge for titles. They had a bad start to the campaign, but Solari somehow managed to steady the ship for them.

They came close to Barcelona in LaLiga, were in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey and had 2-1 advantage over Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But this week all went in vain as they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey and to further humiliate them they were defeated by Ajax 4-1 at the Bernabeu.

Though there are many reasons why the Los Blancos are currently struggling but one is clear that they need a squad overhaul. It is likely that Real Madrid will bring back the galactico policy in which they will sign some superstar players, but in order to sign these players, they will have to sell there players as well.

Thus, here are 5 Players who could be sold by Real Madrid in the summer.

#5 Toni Kross

Kross may have been burned out.
Kross may have been burned out.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for just € 25 million. The German international is now in his fifth season with the Los Blancos and during his time in the Spanish capital, he has won three Champions League and one LaLiga title as well. His transfer has been described as a steal due to his consistent performances.

But, this season for the first time his performances have been criticised in his Real Madrid career. He has not been the force who could control the midfield with his passing and he has been largely ineffective this season. The German international has been playing professional football since he was 17, and now at the age of 29, it seems like he may have burned out.

Though it could be that next season he starts to fire again but at the same time, it could that he again struggle to rediscover his form. Real Madrid have to ruthless in their dealing and the fact that he can command a good fee in the transfer market should convince them to sell him next season.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has not been linked with a particular club, in recent times but if he is available there will no shortage of suitors for him as well.







1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Marcelo
Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Real Madrid to sell 6 first-team players, Messi wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool target and more LaLiga news: 28 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez to put 5 players on sale to raise over €400 million, Modric rejects contract offer and more -December 30, 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning €50M + Gareth Bale bid, Barcelona to sell 5 players and more LaLiga news: 1 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Marcelo has decided to leave Real Madrid, Casilla off to Leeds soon and more - January 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that may leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could sell Vinicius Junior despite great form, roadblock in way to sign big target and more – January 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players who should be sold by Real Madrid in the summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona star could help Real Madrid sign superstar for €280 million and more – February 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: The huge reason why Zidane left Madrid revealed, Galacticos could sign Spurs star for £100 million and more - January 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should sign in January
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us