5 Players Real Madrid should sell to sign new Galacticos

Real Madrid could bring back the galactico policy next summer.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in world football with 13 Champions League titles and 33 La Liga's as well. Every season the Los Blancos are expected to challenge for major honours and win trophies.

This season was no different despite the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Los Blancos were expected to still challenge for titles. They had a bad start to the campaign, but Solari somehow managed to steady the ship for them.

They came close to Barcelona in LaLiga, were in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey and had 2-1 advantage over Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But this week all went in vain as they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey and to further humiliate them they were defeated by Ajax 4-1 at the Bernabeu.

Though there are many reasons why the Los Blancos are currently struggling but one is clear that they need a squad overhaul. It is likely that Real Madrid will bring back the galactico policy in which they will sign some superstar players, but in order to sign these players, they will have to sell there players as well.

Thus, here are 5 Players who could be sold by Real Madrid in the summer.

#5 Toni Kross

Kross may have been burned out.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for just € 25 million. The German international is now in his fifth season with the Los Blancos and during his time in the Spanish capital, he has won three Champions League and one LaLiga title as well. His transfer has been described as a steal due to his consistent performances.

But, this season for the first time his performances have been criticised in his Real Madrid career. He has not been the force who could control the midfield with his passing and he has been largely ineffective this season. The German international has been playing professional football since he was 17, and now at the age of 29, it seems like he may have burned out.

Though it could be that next season he starts to fire again but at the same time, it could that he again struggle to rediscover his form. Real Madrid have to ruthless in their dealing and the fact that he can command a good fee in the transfer market should convince them to sell him next season.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has not been linked with a particular club, in recent times but if he is available there will no shortage of suitors for him as well.

