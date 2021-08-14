5 players who rejected moves to Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the history of English football, with a rich heritage dating back to 1878. Formerly known as Newton Heath, the club has won a record 20 league titles and became the first English club to win the European Cup (now known as the UEFA Champions League) in 1968.

Old Trafford has been home to some of the biggest names in world football over the years. This includes the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, Sir Bobby Charlton, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name just a few.

However, a handful of notable names have also turned down the opportunity to ply their trades at Old Trafford over the years. On that note, let's take a look at the five players who rejected moves to Manchester United.

#5 Eden Hazard

Before his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012, Eden Hazard received several offers from top clubs, including Manchester United.

During his four-year spell in Lille's senior squad, Hazard built a reputation for being one of the most talented forwards of his generation. The Belgian had the option of choosing between Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea for his first big move. Hazard made the move to London for a €35 million fee and emerged as one of Chelsea's best players in the past decade.

Hazard explained his reasons for choosing the Blues over Manchester United in a later interview. He said:

"When they won the Champions League I told myself, 'Why not Chelsea?' There was a struggle between Chelsea and United but, for me, Chelsea has the best project. It's a wonderful club."

Manchester United signed Shinji Kagawa in that same transfer window. At the unveiling of Kagawa at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson said:

"I see some values on players, like Hazard for instance. To me it was a lot of money. He's a good player, but £34million? We placed a value on Hazard which was well below what they were talking about."

#4 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante (left)

N'Golo Kante has established himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in the modern game and it is no surprise that the Frenchman was top of Manchester United's wish-list in 2016.

Kante played a pivotal role in Leicester City's 2015/16 Premier League campaign, helping the Foxes lift their first top-flight league title. Jose Mourinho attempted to convince the Frenchman to a move to Manchester United following his exploits for Leicester's, but he was unable to do so.

In a 2016 interview, N'Golo Kante revealed:

"It was amazing to have Mourinho call me, even though I'd been warned before how he would appeal to me. I listened to his arguments about why I should move to United."

He continued,

"But at that time I was hesitant between staying at Leicester or leaving for Chelsea. My discussions with them were already well underway. But when I spoke, I had a good feeling with Conte."

In five years at the club, Kante has enjoyed immense success with the Blues, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

