5 players who could replace Andreas Christensen at Chelsea

Andreas Christensen could soon be leaving Chelsea Football Club. The centre-back has been one of the Blues' better defenders over the past year but his contract is set to run out in the summer. Barcelona are also closing in on a free deal for the Danish defender.

Chelsea need to make plans to replace Andreas Christensen in the summer transfer window

All of the Blues' trophies under Thomas Tuchel have come on the back of an incredible and extremely frugal defense. But they could lose three defenders in the summer. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have their respective contracts expiring in the summer as well.

But the loss of Christensen will hurt Chelsea the most, given he is still 25. However, since he is nearing a departure, the West London club will have to line up replacements.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could replace Christensen at Chelsea.

#5 Matthias Ginter

Hannover 96 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - DFB Cup: Round of Sixteen

Matthias Ginter is one of the most well-rounded centre-backs in world football at the moment. Borussia Monchengladbach may not be performing well in the Bundesliga this season, but Ginter has continued to shine.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BMG Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. 🇩🇪 #BMG

The German club's defensive record is one of the worst in the Bundesliga but very little of that can be put on Ginter. The German international has been solid against some of the league's best strikers and has been composed in passing the ball out from the back as well.

He is a solid defender with and without possession of the ball. Moreover, his stature and style of play are similar to that of Christensen, with both extremely calm players even in high pressure games.

Another aspect both players share is that Ginter, too, shall be out of contract in the summer. He has already announced his decision to leave the club and Chelsea could sign him on a free transfer once Christensen leaves permanently.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah has quickly become one of the go-to centre-backs for Thomas Tuchel. Following a couple of loan moves, the Chelsea academy graduate broke into the senior team this season.

Chelsea Loan Army @CFCLoanArmy_



"Last year I was at Lorient on loan. Now I could win my 3rd trophy at Chelsea.”



"Going on loan 3 times, you could easily think, ‘I’m never going to get to where I want to be’. I kept going & I want to be an example for younger boys coming up.



[ @AdamNewson ] Trevoh Chalobah:"Last year I was at Lorient on loan. Now I could win my 3rd trophy at Chelsea.”"Going on loan 3 times, you could easily think, ‘I’m never going to get to where I want to be’. I kept going & I want to be an example for younger boys coming up. Trevoh Chalobah:"Last year I was at Lorient on loan. Now I could win my 3rd trophy at Chelsea.”"Going on loan 3 times, you could easily think, ‘I’m never going to get to where I want to be’. I kept going & I want to be an example for younger boys coming up.[ @AdamNewson ] https://t.co/477deNE6h9

He kept a clean sheet and scored a goal on his Premier League debut and has not looked back since. The Englishman is young and fast and also has an incredible positional sense, which helps him come out better in one-on-one situations.

Chalobah is already looking like the real deal and has played more league games (15) for Chelsea than Christensen (14) this season. A perfect like-for-like replacement, Chalobah could easily replace Christensen at Stamford Bridge next season.

#3 Ronald Araujo

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ronald Araujo has been one of the better players at Barcelona this season. Although Xavi has brought the Nou Camp outfit back on track, the centre-back has been incredibly consistent throughout the campaign.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @marca Chelsea have a 'very strong offer' on the table for Barcelona defender, Ronald Araújo. Chelsea have a 'very strong offer' on the table for Barcelona defender, Ronald Araújo.- @marca https://t.co/0oQaiiSY77

At only 23, Araujo is already a starter for the five-time Champions League winners. The Uruguyan international is aggressive in tackles but rarely runs the risk of getting red carded.

His passing range is also commendable and is now playing the tiki-taka, which Xavi has employed so eloquently at Barcelona. Chelsea need somebody who is defensively sound and just as creative with his passing. Araujo certainly meets the job requirements.

The South American ace is also in the final 18 months of his contract and if the La Liga club needs the money, he is a sellable asset. If they do decide to let him go, the Blues could consider the Barcelona star as a viable option to replace Christensen.

#2 Matthijs de Ligt

Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs de Ligt is arguably the best centre-back in the world aged 22 or under. The Dutchman has continued to give sensational displays for Juventus this season as well and has been key to their ambitions of sealing a top-four spot in Serie A.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- via Calciomercato report that Chelsea will try to sign Matthijs De Ligt, but La Repubblica claim Thomas Tuchel’s side will need a fee of at least €80m to take him away from Juventus.- via @Sport_Witness Calciomercato report that Chelsea will try to sign Matthijs De Ligt, but La Repubblica claim Thomas Tuchel’s side will need a fee of at least €80m to take him away from Juventus.- via @Sport_Witness https://t.co/6ipDt5QeWJ

The centre-back is an able passer of the ball and has great awareness. One of the advantages of having De Ligt is his versatility as he knows how to play in a back four and a back three. On top of all of this, the Dutch international is also a threat in set-pieces and often gets his head to the ball first during corners.

With Tuchel also appreciating versatile centre-backs and players who can be dangerous in set-pieces, De Ligt could be an ideal replacement for Christensen.

#1 Jules Kounde

VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Chelsea for nearly a year now. The Sevilla ace has been wonderful in Spain for the last couple of years and has been linked with a move to England since last summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



Chelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June - including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it.Chelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June - including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it. ⚪️🔴 #SevillaChelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. https://t.co/qPWIZRJEEH

The French international is a complete package and only a few defenders in world football are currently better than him. The centre-back is technically sound and adept in nearly every aspect of the game.

His partnership with Diego Carlos has seen Sevilla maintain the most frugal defense in La Liga this term. His agility, strength on the ball and creative passing make him one of the hottest properties in European football.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with him and if Christensen does leave in the summer, Kounde could be considered a priority summer signing for the Blues.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava