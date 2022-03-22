5 players who could replace Angel Di Maria at PSG

Angel Di Maria has been the silent assassin for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the last seven seasons. Players like Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have taken the majority of the limelight. However, Di Maria’s contributions have been crucial to their success.

With Lionel Messi’s signing last summer, Di Maria is no longer considered a part of PSG’s first-choice attack trio. Di Maria’s output has decreased massively, as he has made just eight goal contributions in all competitions this term.

Angel Di Maria's days at PSG are numbered

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.



The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.



(Source: PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.(Source: @Tanziloic 🚨 PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer. 🇦🇷The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent. 🇫🇷(Source: @Tanziloic) https://t.co/hJEpedbnqc

The PSG number 11 turned 34 last month and is out of contract in the summer. The Ligue 1 giants are unlikely to offer him a contract extension, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Hence, Di Maria could be seen donning the jersey of a new club next season.

Messi is no longer in his prime, scoring just twice in 18 games in Ligue 1. According to Marca, Mbappe has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid. Hence, signing a replacement for Di Maria is imperative for the Ligue 1 club.

Here are five players who might replace the Argentine at the Parc des Princes.

#5 Raphinha

Leeds United v Watford - Premier League

Leeds United winger Raphinha would be one of the smartest buys PSG could make in the upcoming transfer window. The Brazilian would fit in like a glove in Di Maria’s vacant right-wing position. Being a left-footed player would allow Raphinha to have a seamless integration at the French club.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and recorded three assists for Leeds United in the ongoing Premier League campaign. Leeds have been so poor over the past eight months that manager Marcelo Bielsa was sacked last month. He was replaced by Jesse Marsch. However, Raphinha has performed well regardless.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool remain keen on signing Raphinha from Leeds United, but could now face competition from PSG for the winger, with Neymar urging the French club to sign his compatriot having been impressed by him on international duty with Brazil. [ @TEAMtalk Liverpool remain keen on signing Raphinha from Leeds United, but could now face competition from PSG for the winger, with Neymar urging the French club to sign his compatriot having been impressed by him on international duty with Brazil. [@TEAMtalk] https://t.co/c22J7hpK4E

Raphinha has been the best player for The Peacocks and has ensured that the goals keep coming in the absence of Patrick Bamford due to injury. He has already been linked to big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool. However, a move to PSG would work well for both the player and the club.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

PSG will be looking for Di Maria’s replacement because his contract is expiring in three months. Ousmane Dembele’s contract is also valid until June 30, 2022, which means he will also be a free agent like Di Maria.

The Parisians are more than capable of splashing the cash to sign a world-class forward. However, signing Dembele on a free transfer could prove a bargain. He hasn’t been great in his time at Barcelona. He has made 139 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and making 30 assists.

However, at 24, he still has time to turn his career around.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ousmane Dembélé is PSG's prime target to replace Angel Di Maria this summer, who is expected to leave when his contract runs out.



(Source: Ousmane Dembélé is PSG's prime target to replace Angel Di Maria this summer, who is expected to leave when his contract runs out.(Source: @Tanziloic 🚨 Ousmane Dembélé is PSG's prime target to replace Angel Di Maria this summer, who is expected to leave when his contract runs out. (Source: @Tanziloic) https://t.co/1xH0mQyI7l

The Frenchman has had his fair share of issues regarding injuries. The former Borussia Dortmund prodigy has played only 12 times in La Liga this season, most of which have been as a substitute. Despite a lack of game time, he has nine assists under his belt along with one goal.

#3 Richarlison

Leeds United v Everton - Premier League

Richarlison has been linked to Mauricio Pochettino’s side for quite some time now. According to Goal Brazil, the Parisians were ready to shell out €90 million for the Everton forward last summer if Mbappe left.

While he is mainly a center-forward, he is equally adept at playing on the wing. His versatility will be a bonus, especially if Mbappe’s departure leaves a vacancy in the central role.

The forward’s time at Goodison Park has been filled with highs and lows. Overall, he has scored 47 goals in 142 matches for The Toffees. These numbers pale in comparison to the strikers of top European sides, but he could still be a valuable addition to the squad.

GOAL @goal Richarlison could replace Mbappe at PSG, according to Eurosport Richarlison could replace Mbappe at PSG, according to Eurosport 😲 https://t.co/BqYD7o0LMD

Richarlison could be a two-in-one replacement for Mbappe and Di Maria due to his versatility. However, another world-class forward will also have to be brought in. Like Raphinha, Richarlison is also plying his trade in a relegation-threatened team. A move to PSG for either of them would be a huge step up.

#2 Sadio Mane

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Talks of Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal have surfaced online recently as he has rejected a new contract offer from Liverpool. However, Sadio Mane’s contract also expires in 2023 as Salah. With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz showing great promise, the Senegalese could be the one to leave Anfield.

Liverpool have always sold their superstars at the right time, be it Fernando Torres or Philippe Coutinho. With Mane turning 30 soon, it could be the perfect opportunity to offload the winger. As mentioned earlier, the Reds already have a replacement ready in the form of Diaz.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all immersed in contract negotiations. NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all immersed in contract negotiations. #awlive [@maddockmirror] 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all immersed in contract negotiations. #awlive [@maddockmirror] https://t.co/OFOiE2IP7o

The 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot winner would be a splendid signing for PSG. He is equally adept on both wings and is one of the few world-class wingers that could improve the Ligue 1 leaders. Mane has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season.

#1 Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City v Barnsley: Pre-Season Friendly

Riyad Mahrez, like his African compatriot Mane, would be a superb acquisition for PSG. Both players are established players at their current clubs, making the deal unlikely. However, Mahrez has been linked with the Parisians recently, according to Foot Mercato.

The Algerian is touted to be Di Maria’s perfect replacement due to their similarity in style of play. Mahrez is 31 years old but is still performing exceptionally well for Manchester City. He has 22 goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure.



Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian.



(Source: PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure.Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 PSG are considering signing Riyad Mahrez in the event of Angel Di Maria's departure. 🇦🇷Chelsea are also interested in the Algerian. 🇩🇿(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/LHQ5Y584jK

PSG will be delighted to know that Mahrez’s contract ends in 2023. Given that he is already in his 30s, it might not be wise to give him a contract extension. This could persuade Manchester City to sell their star man this summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh