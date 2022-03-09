5 players who could replace N'Golo Kante at Chelsea

Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante in 2016 on the back of a spectacular season at Leicester City. The Frenchman has since become an integral part of the club and has played a major role in the Blues' successes over the past six years.

Kante was their standout performer in last season's Champions League triumph and he continues to be a very important cog in Thomas Tuchel's system. However, it is important to note that Kante will turn 31 at the end of this month and his current contract with Chelsea expires in 2023.

Chelsea have to prepare for life after N'Golo Kante

It is unclear whether or not Kante plans on putting pen to paper on a new deal. Regardless, Chelsea ought to find a replacement for Kante as he only has a few more years left in his tank anyway. The Blues should look to bring in a world-class player in defensive midfield this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace N'Golo Kante at Chelsea.

#5 Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is just 19-years-old but is already one of the most sought-after youngsters on the planet. The Dutchman has already made 95 senior appearances for Ajax, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

Gravenberch has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to sign an extension. If he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal in the next couple of months, Ajax would be open to cashing in on him in the summer.

Gravenberch possesses great technique and is capable of navigating his way out of cul-de-sacs. He likes to drop deep to collect the ball and move it forward and does so very effectively. Gravenberch is also a tall customer who is hard to dominate in a physical sense.

He is also constantly looking to pass through the lines and is thus a very efficient player to have in midfield. Chelsea ought to make a bid for him this summer but they'll need to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

#4 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Over the last couple of seasons, Yves Bissouma has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The Mali international has been used in multiple roles at Brighton & Hove Albion since joining the club in 2018.

He has shown that he can play as a defensive midfielder or as a box-to-box midfielder. Bissouma showcases great positional awareness and is a dogged presence in the center of the pitch who is adept at making recoveries and winning the ball back.

Like Kante, Bissouma can also play as part of a double midfield pivot or can even be deployed as a single holding midfielder. Bissouma is also very tidy in possession and has a pass completion rate of 89.4% in the Premier League this term.

Thanks to all the experience he has playing in the English top-flight owing to the fact that he hails from a side as well drilled as Brighton, he could be a great addition to Chelsea.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Paul Merson: "If I was Chelsea I would go and get Cucurella, I would definitely go and get him and I would get Bissouma. I know people will say they play for Brighton, they were the best two players on the pitch in my opinion." Paul Merson: "If I was Chelsea I would go and get Cucurella, I would definitely go and get him and I would get Bissouma. I know people will say they play for Brighton, they were the best two players on the pitch in my opinion."

#3 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wilfred Ndidi is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He is one of the best tacklers in the English top-flight and at 25-years-old, it looks like it is time for him to move to a big club.

At Chelsea, Ndidi will be reunited with his former teammate Ben Chilwell and there will also be several technicians around him who will help him improve his game. Ndidi has been one of Leicester City's better players in what has been an underwhelming season for the team.

The player is also likely to be open to a move as he will want to play in the Champions League and the Foxes always seem to miss out on that.

#2 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a top midfield transfer target for several European giants. Chelsea have kept tabs on him for a long time now and have been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

According to MARCA, Chelsea and Real Madrid are currently the favorites to sign the 22-year-old. Tchouameni has already hinted at a departure from AS Monaco in an interview with L'Equipe (via Sports Illustrated). He said:

"I have goals, dreams, a desire to play for the best clubs, to win titles, to impact my sport and my position.

"I want to leave a mark. It’s not just about playing football, earning money, titles here and there, and then doing something else with my life – I don’t want to end my career like an average player, and to be forgotten."

Tchouameni can play in a midfield two and a midfield three as well. He is excellent at making interceptions and is a wonderful tackler as well. He can also foray forward efficiently as he is pretty good with the ball at his feet.

He is not going to come for cheap and AS Monaco will be happy to spark a bidding war among the European giants for him this summer. Tchouameni can be a long-term replacement for Kante at Chelsea.

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Declan Rice is the number one defensive midfield target for both Chelsea and Manchester United. Both sides are keen to rope him in and the Hammers are expected to earn a fortune through his sale.

Rice was incidentally a Chelsea academy product who was released at the age of 14. He then joined the Hammers and signed his first professional contract just two years later. Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now and is tipped to join a top-four club this summer.

The Englishman has been phenomenal at the heart of midfield for David Moyes' men. He has doubled down on his strengths this season. He is extremely tidy in possession and possesses a great reading of the game. Rice can help out on both sides of the pitch and would in fact, be a like-for-like replacement for Kante.

In 34 appearances across all competitions so far this term, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists.

• No.1 Attacking target: Raphinha

• No.1 Midfield target: Rice/Tchouaméni



Chelsea’s current transfer shortlist, as reported by a combination of sources. • No.1 CB target: Koundé• No.1 Attacking target: Raphinha• No.1 Midfield target: Rice/TchouaméniChelsea’s current transfer shortlist, as reported by a combination of sources. • No.1 CB target: Koundé• No.1 Attacking target: Raphinha• No.1 Midfield target: Rice/TchouaméniChelsea’s current transfer shortlist, as reported by a combination of sources. 🎯 https://t.co/bpAKXmShsc

