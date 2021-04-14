The end of the 2020/21 footballing season is just a month away, and with that, the summer transfer window beckons us. The first transfer window of the season is known for big splurges by top clubs, along with the movement of some of the top talents in world football. This time around, social media is abuzz with rumors of Neymar parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain after four years at the club though recent reports suggest he is ready to sign a new contract.

The Brazilian superstar departed Camp Nou in a shocking move for a world-record £200million fee. In 106 appearances for the club, Neymar has been involved in a staggering 132 goals (83 goals, 49 assists) for the Parisians.

Rumors are that Neymar is keen to be reunited with Lionel Messi once again, and that might see Neymar’s return to Camp Nou. If the 29-year old does leave Parc Des Princes in the coming future, PSG will be on the lookout for a world-class replacement.

Today, let’s take a look at:

5 players who could replace Neymar at PSG

#5 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Although Harry Kane finds himself at #5 on this list, he is a firm favorite to replace the Brazilian at PSG - reuniting him with former boss Mauricio Pochettino. Although Kane is not a natural replacement for Neymar, he is a natural goalscorer and is extremely precise with passing in the final third.

The Englishman can be the perfect foil for the likes of Mbappe and Di Maria, who can express themselves around the hard-working and consistent Harry Kane. The 27-year is one of world football’s most feared strikers, and has maintained a consistently high-performance level over the last 3-4 years. Kane has been exceptional this season - leading the Premier League charts in terms of goals (19) as well as assists (13).

Two of the players who are battling it out for the PFA Player of the Year award face each other on Sunday



A player with a pedigree such as the Englishman’s will be not be satisfied if Tottenham Hotspur keep failing to win trophies or make a substantial impact at European level.

From a neutral point of view, Spurs do not stand a chance of winning a significant trophy in the coming years, and adding the presence of Pochettino at PSG, Kane might be convinced to leave, after 8 years at the club.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Next up, we have one of the best wingers in world football at the moment - Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star played a huge role in the club’s first league trophy of the Premier League era and has invariably become a modern Liverpool great.

The Egyptian ended the Reds’ title-winning season with an involvement in 29 goals (19 goals, 10 assists) from 34 Premier League appearances. Salah will definitely find himself on PSG’s wishlist if Neymar does decide to leave Paris, and will be a natural replacement for the Brazilian’s creative flair.

Salah’s signing will allow Pochettino to maintain his 4-2-3-1 formation, with Salah filling in on the wings, alongside Di Maria and Mbappe in attack, with the likes of Julian Draxler filling in the attacking midfield role - where Neymar has been positioned lately.

Liverpool are having a horrid time in their defense of the Premier League and have been unlucky with injuries - especially in defense, forcing Liverpool to field an inexperienced duo of Kabak and Phillips. PSG have been in scintillating form this season, and after spending four years at Anfield, Salah might venture to France for a new challenge alongside Mbappe & Co., upon Neymar's departure.

