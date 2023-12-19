5 players who could replace Thomas Partey at Arsenal

A lot was expected from Thomas Partey when he joined Arsenal in 2020, and although he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, the midfielder has struggled with injuries. The Ghanaian often picks up an injury right when he found his best form, and now it looks like Arsenal are ready to move on from him.

Several rumors linked Partey with a move away from the Gunners over the summer, but nothing materialized. And now, with the January transfer window approaching, the same rumors are circulating again. Partey will be entering the final 18 months of his contract this January with reports suggesting the Gunners might cash in.

Juventus and several clubs in Saudi Arabia have reportedly been eying a move for him, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to let him leave in January.

Expand Tweet

Either way, with Partey's injuries, the Gunners seem destined to sell him, in January or at the end of the season, and here are five players Arsenal should target to replace him.

Douglas Luiz has slowly established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been after Douglas Luiz for over a year now, and understandably so. The Brazilian has established himself as a top talent over the last five years at Aston Villa, and if not Arsenal, he is destined to end up at a top club later on in his career.

Luiz has been a central figure for Aston Villa and more so ever since Unai Emery took over with The Villans targeting Champions League qualification this season.

However, signing the Brazilian is going to be a tough task with rumors suggesting that Villa wants at least 80 million for their star man. With Villa's current form in the Premier League, they might be reluctant to let him leave mid-season, but it is not entirely impossible.

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 25-year-old, and it will be interesting to see how this transfer story develops once the transfer window opens. Even if this move does not materialize in January, a move over the summer could be on the cards.

2. Palhinha

After missing out on a move to Bayern, Palhinha still seems eager to move to a bigger club.

Fulham's Palhinha is another player who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and several other top clubs recently. The Portuguese nearly joined Bayern Munich in the summer, but the move did not go through as Fulham could not find a replacement. However, the midfielder still seems eager to move to a bigger club, and a January transfer seems likely according to reports.

It is fair to say Palhinha still hasn't proven himself in the Premier League so this might be a bit of a risky move. He isn't exactly the ideal replacement for a player of Partey's caliber. But the 28-year-old still has clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea after him, so if Arsenal want him they will have to be quick.

That being said, Arsenal are chasing the title this season, and a signing like Palhinha could make a huge difference in the second half of the campaign.

3. Martín Zubimendi

Expand Tweet

Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi is another player Arteta and Arsenal have been eying since the summer. The Spaniard was heavenly linked with a move to Arsenal over the summer with reports suggesting Arsenal failed with a £53 million transfer bid for Zubimendi, who was reluctant to leave Real Sociedad, the club where he has spent the entirety of his career.

Talks of a move to the Gunners have surfaced once again, and although a move in January seems unlikely, with Zubimendi eager to finish the current season Sociedad. Despite that, reports suggest the 24-year-old would be open to move to North London in the summer.

Zubimendi's versatile style of play draws comparisons to Sergio Busquets. He showcases composure and control, guiding plays and adjusting the game's tempo, and there is no question he would fit perfectly alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

4. Arthur Vermeeren

The likes of Barcelona, Tottenham, and Arsenal have shown an interest in the 18-year-old midfielder.

Over the last year, Arthur Vermeeren has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football. The 18-year-old Belgian sensation played a crucial role in helping Royal Antwerp win the Belgian league last season and has been constantly improving since then.

His most recent eye-catching performance saw him grab the headlines in Antwerp's 3-2 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The central midfielder has been attracting a lot of interest from several top clubs, with his club's CEO Sven Jacques suggesting a January transfer could be on the cards. Jacques said:

“We don’t assume it and we hope not, but there is a chance that Arthur will no longer be owned by Antwerp after January. The interest in him is growing every week – logical, given the steps he has taken. He can leave, leave, and stay for a while or just stay. If we sell it, it will be at the right price anyway. We’ll see if he becomes the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgium ever.”

Vermeeren is great with the ball, is always looking for a forward pass, is adept at progressing the ball between the lines, and can be quite dangerous when given the freedom to move forward.

At just 18, Vermeeren still has a lot to learn and grow, but the youngster would be a great investment for the future.

5. Charlie Patino

Patino has been tipped for greatness and could be the ideal replacement for Partey.

The Gunners' academy graduate Charlie Patino is a bit of an unusual name to have on this list, but the 20-year-old has shown signs that he might be one for the future. The midfielder has made just two first-team appearances for Arsenal so far, but his loan spells at Blackpool last season and Swansea this season have seen him take his game to another level.

He has already matched his tally for goals and assists from last season and has been so good that Juventus are reportedly interested in his services. Patino's Arsenal contract ends in the summer of 2024, so he will have his pick of clubs in the summer.

Expand Tweet

But if the Gunners want to save millions in transfer fees, Patino is the answer. With Partey, Jorginho, and Mohamed Elneny's Arsenal career nearing the end, this would be the perfect opportunity to integrate Patino into the first team.

Patino has hopes of breaking into the Arsenal first team just like William Saliba did after a few loan spells, and hopefully, Arteta can find a way to make this happen.