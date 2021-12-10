5 players who could return to the Premier League this January

The Premier League is looking forward to the winter transfer window as clubs prepare to sign and sell players. The January window is not as busy as the summer one but it remains crucial to the ambitions of the teams with their respective agendas.

Quite a few Premier League clubs need to make some changes to their squad this season. Hence, we can expect them to be active in January. It could turn out to be an exciting chain of events this winter.

Premier League can see some former players return in January

Not every player that has succeeded in the Premier League has found the same outside England. Many of the league's top players opted to leave to play in a different league but haven't been able to find the same form.

Luckily for them, the Premier League remains a very viable option to return. The winter window presents a golden opportunity for them to play in England once more. It is likely that some of them might come back this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the top players who could return to the Premier League in January.

#5 Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

The Welshman was once a regular figure at Arsenal under the management of Arsene Wenger. Having spent more than 10 seasons with the Gunners, Aaron Ramsey is quite acquainted with the demands of the Premier League.

Currently playing for Juventus, the Welsh midfielder is running out of favor with the Old Lady. Aaron Ramsey appears to be surplus to requirements in Turin as the Serie A giants plan to offload him. His contract expires at the end of the season, making it very important for Juventus to sell him in January to get some money in return.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey. The likes of Everton and Newcastle United are more keen on acquiring his services in midfield. However, neither of them are willing to spend on the transfer fee. It will be interesting to see if and how a move pans out for the Welshman to return to the Premier League.

#4 Renato Sanches (Lille)

The Portuguese midfielder had a brief spell in the Premier League back in the 2017-18 season. Renato Sanches was playing on loan at Swansea City from Bayern Munich when he played in England's top-tier league.

After seeing a dip in form, the former Benfica midfielder has been able to turn things around for himself whilst playing for Lille in Ligue 1. Renato Sanches has been a vital player for the French club in midfield and was part of the squad that won the league last season.

His box-to-box abilities, combined with his versatility to play almost anywhere in midfield, are impressive. This has tempted many European clubs to go for his signature. Arsenal and AC Milan are the front-runners to sign him. But there are multiple other clubs who could swoop in and sign Renato Sanches this January.

