5 players who returned to former clubs on record transfers

Chelsea made a huge statement in the transfer window with the signing of Romelu Lukaku on a club-record deal on Thursday. The 2020-21 Champions League winners were desperate to recruit a proven goal-scorer this summer and Lukaku fits the bill perfectly.

Since leaving Chelsea on a permanent deal in 2014, the Belgian has matured into an efficient centre-forward capable of tormenting defenses at will. Lukaku returns to Stamford Bridge with a point to prove and will be hungry to find goals that can justify his hefty price-tag.

Lukaku isn't the only player to return to a former club on a record transfer

Over the years, there have been several instances of players returning to former clubs on record transfers. Lukaku is the latest entrant on the list, which also includes other star names.

Considering some of the players and their fortunes following such record transfers, Lukaku should be well aware of the fact that it could go either way for him at Chelsea. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the five players who returned to their former clubs in record transfers.

#5 Don Hutchinson (West Ham United)

Don Hutchinson arrived at West Ham for the first time as one of Harry Redknapp's signings back in 1994. The midfielder scored on debut for the Hammers but did not establish himself as a regular owing to his poor disciplinary record and questionable attitude off the pitch.

After just two seasons in east London, Hutchinson was shipped out to Sheffield United. The former Scotland international then revived his career and enjoyed spells at Everton and Sunderland.

Although Hutchinson's performances tempted West Ham to fork out a then club-record fee of £5m to re-sign him, he was unable to enjoy considerable success upon return. Just six months after the move in 2001, Hutchinson suffered an ACL injury and endured a severe decline.

Notably, his time as a club-record signing was brief, with the Hammers breaking the transfer record in the same window for Czech Republic defender Tomas Repka.

Hutchinson spent four years with the Hammers after briefly becoming one of their record transfers, but eventually moved on to the lower leagues in England. The Scot is the perfect example of how record transfers to former clubs don't always work in the players' favor. He retired in 2008 after a stint at Luton Town.

#4 Graeme Le Saux (Chelsea)

Le Saux enjoyed a successful return to Chelsea

If there is anyone Lukaku needs to draw inspiration from ahead of his return to Chelsea, then it is Graeme Le Saux. The full-back, who came up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, spent four years in his first stint with the club before leaving for Blackburn Rovers.

Le Saux raised his stock further by being ever-present with Blackburn, who finished second in his first season and then won the Premier League the following year. Chelsea eventually came calling for his services in 1997, when they made Le Saux the most expensive defender in English football at the time.

Upon returning to familiar surroundings in a record transfer, Le Saux lived up to his £5m price-tag by adding several trophies to his cabinet. The Englishman was unlucky to miss the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in 1998 and the FA Cup final two years later.

However, Le Saux's contributions in the early stages of both the competitions will always be remembered as Chelsea went on to win the aforementioned trophies.

Notably, the defender had a reputation for being hot-headed. a trait that Lukaku will not want to draw parallels with at Stamford Bridge.

