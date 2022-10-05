5 players who have scored the most free-kicks in Europe since 2017/18

Set-pieces, especially free-kicks, are one of the hardest ways of scoring a goal. Players with the ability to find the back of the net over a wall of defenders and bypass a goalkeeper between the posts aren't easily available.

However, what is even rarer are players who manage to do so on a consistent basis. There are some free-kick takers across Europe who, through their technique and desire to score goals, have achieved the same.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most free kicks in Europe since the 2017-18 season.

#5 Nabil Fekir (8)

Real Betis v Elche CF - La Liga Santander

Nabil Fekir, once touted for a move to of the biggest clubs in Europe, is currently plying his trade in La Liga with Real Betis.

The Spanish club have punched above their weight in recent seasons and Fekir has played a big role in the same. They finished fifth in La Liga last season and are currently fourth in the table.

One of the big reasons behind it has been Fekir's immaculate ability to score from free-kicks. The French international can bend the ball brilliantly with enough whip in his shot.

Although Fekir does not necessarily always score from the set-piece, he often places it on target. In the last five seasons, he has scored eight free-kicks, proving to be a real threat from such dead-ball situations.

He has registered 22 goals and 25 assists in 123 matches for Real Betis.

#4 Aleksandar Kolarov (8)

Alekasandar Kolarov in action for Inter Milan

Aleksandar Kolarov retired from the game earlier this year, but Manchester City fans shall have fond memories of the Serbian full-back.

The left-back played for seven glorious years at the Etihad before moving to AS Roma in 2017. While many would have pegged him as a substitute, Kolarov had different plans as he started nearly every game for them.

Similar performances followed at Inter Milan as well, but the full-back only made 15 appearances in two seasons for the San Siro outfit. His experience at the back and attacking nuances going forward worked really well, especially due to his threat from free-kicks as well.

Kolarov had a wand of a left foot and often used more power than placement to nestle the ball into the roof of the net. While it has not always helped him score, he does have eight free-kicks to his name over the last five seasons.

#3 James Maddison (9)

Leicester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

James Maddison has been incredible for Leicester City since joining from Norwich City in 2018.

The attacking midfielder has scored 50 goals and provided 34 assists in 179 games across all competitions for the Foxes. His creative influx, coupled with a knack for playing forward passes, has been a key reason behind Leicester competing for a top six spot in recent years.

The Foxes have been in horrific form since last season and in the current campaign. However, Maddison has been one of their best players as he has consistently performed to his potential.

The England midfielder has five goals to his name in seven Premier League games this season, including two free-kicks. One of Maddison's best assets is his jaw-dropping technique, as he puts a lot of power & purchase in them. He has also hit the crossbar on numerous occasions, as he often tries to curl the ball into the right hand corner of the goalkeeper.

Like Fekir, Maddison has scored nine free-kicks over the last five seasons and is likely to increase his tally this season.

#2 James Ward-Prowse

Aston Villa v Southampton FC - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse has inarguably been Southampton's best player over the last five years.

The England midfielder has looked composed, tenacious and has performed at the top of his game in recent years. With several new arrivals and departures, Ward-Prowse has been a consistent figure in the squad due to the aforementioned reasons. However, one of the main reasons for having him in the starting line-up is his capability to score from free-kicks.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 18 - David Beckham

◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse

◎ 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo



Prowsey wants that record. Most free-kicks scored in Premier League history:◎ 18 - David Beckham◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse◎ 13 - Cristiano RonaldoProwsey wants that record. Most free-kicks scored in Premier League history:◎ 18 - David Beckham◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse◎ 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo Prowsey wants that record. 🎯 https://t.co/qYtHrrjAM7

Ward Prowse, unlike many others, prefers taking them from relatively long distances rather than short. Hence, it does not excel at making the ball dip at the right time, but his technique is sound.

The Englishman puts a lot of power behind his shots, courtesy of which he sometimes scores even when the keeper gets a hand on the ball. He has scored 10 goals from free-kicks in the last five seasons, which is a feat in itself for any Southampton midfielder.

#1 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Lionel Messi is arguably likely to go down as the greatest player to ever play the sport and with good reason.

The Argentine excels at a number of things, including not just scoring goals but also creating them. While his penalty record has been ridiculed at times, one element people can hardly argue about are his free-kicks.

Messi, like some of the game's greats, is a specialist at scoring from the set piece. Moreover, he can score on both sides of the goalkeeper, thereby making it hard for them to assume a starting position. Add the way he bends the ball with power and accuracy, and it makes sense why he rarely misses the target from free-kicks.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi whenever he puts the ball down for a free kick: Leo Messi whenever he puts the ball down for a free kick: https://t.co/dM0MxrjmZG

His most recent free-kick came in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 victory against OGC Nice in Ligue 1. Kasper Schmeichel remained rooted to his spot as he saw Messi curl the ball into the top corner of the net.

The South American legend has scored 21 free-kicks since the 2017-18 season. This indicates the ridiculous statistical gap between him and other players in world football.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far