5 players who have scored the most goals against Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the top clubs in the world. The five-time Premier League winners won their second Champions League title last season. Currently third in the league table, the Blues will take on defending Ligue 1 winners Lille as they look to successfully defend their European title.

The Premier League giants have enjoyed great success since their takeover by billionaire Roman Abramovich in the early 2000s. Many top players have turned up for the Blues over the years, especially in the last two decades.

Chelsea are known to have one of the stingiest defences in club football. Nevertheless, a few opposition players, especially goalscorers, have had success breaching the Londoners' rearguard.

On that note, here's a look at five players with the most goals across competitions against the Blues.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Ian Rush - 11 goals

Ian Rush of Leeds (left) was a prolific scorer against the Blues.

Ian Rush was a prolific scorer during the 80s and 90s, especially for Liverpool. The 60-year-old netted over 350 strikes for the Reds, winning a multitude of domestic and European titles.

The Welshman scored at least ten goals against 12 different teams in English football. That includes Chelsea, against whom Rush netted 11 times in 21 games across competitions. All but one of these strikes came while he played for Liverpool.

Interestingly, Rush scored multiple goals in a game against the Blues only once. Rush scored a brace in Liverpool's 5-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the league in the 1989-90 season.

Rush also scored in Leeds United's 2-0 victory at home against the Blues in the 1996-97 Premier League season.

#4 Denis Law - 11 goals

Denis Law scored goals galore during his playing days.

Denis Law is one of the finest goalscorers in English football, especially for Manchester United. The centre-forward scored over 200 goals in his club career, most of them for United, during the 60s and mid-70s.

The 1964 Ballon d'Or winner won two league titles and the European Club's Cup (now called the Champions League) with United. He netted 11 times against Chelsea in 15 games across two different competitions. All but two of these goals came while he was playing for United.

Law scored a league hat-trick against the Blues in United' 4-1 home win in the 1965-66 season

