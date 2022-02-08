5 players who have scored the most goals against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are a dominant force in French football. They have also created a splash in Europe.

Since their QSI takeover a decade ago, the Parisians have won seven of the last Ligue 1 titles and several domestic cup competitions. They reached their maiden UEFA Champions League final in 2020, but Bayern Munich ended their hopes of a continental quadruple.

PSG's success, especially in the last decade, has been driven by many world-class players. However, many opposition players, especially goalscorers, have also enjoyed success against the club over the years.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscorers against the Parisians across competitions:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless specified otherwise.

#5 Neymar (current PSG player) - 7 goals

Neymar made a world-record move to the Parisians five years ago

Neymar made news in the summer of 2017 when PSG splashed a world-record €222 million to make him the most expensive player in the world.

The 30-year-old has had a stop-start career at the Parc des Princes, beset by loss of form and frequent injuries. In nearly five years at the club, he has scored 90 goals.

However, before arriving in Paris, Neymar enjoyed a prolific four-season stint in Barcelona, scoring over 100 goals across competitions. That includes seven strikes in six games against his current employers - all in the UEFA Champions League.

Five of those goals came in four games in the Blaugrana's treble-winning 2014-15 campaign. The Brazilian's two other strikes against the Parisians came in the 2016-17 quarter-final second leg.

FCBarcelonaFl  🏆 @FCBarcelonaFl Neymar: "The most striking goal was Sergi Roberto’s. It was the goal that made us go through. It’s the goal that will be remembered in history and I’m happy to have made the move, but his goal was special. That’s when the Camp Nou exploded." Neymar: "The most striking goal was Sergi Roberto’s. It was the goal that made us go through. It’s the goal that will be remembered in history and I’m happy to have made the move, but his goal was special. That’s when the Camp Nou exploded." https://t.co/Y6z35iiMfQ

Barcelona seemed down and out after losing the first leg 4-0 away in Paris. However, thanks to two goals and as many assists from Neymar, the Blaugrana became the first team in the competition's history to successfully overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit.

Note: Djibril Cisse, Jean-Pierre Papin, Shabani Nonda, Delio Onnis and Jimmy Briand have also scored seven goals against the Parisians.

#4 Sonny Anderson - 8 goals

Sonny Anderson was a prolific goalscorer

Sonny Anderson was a prolific goalscorer during his playing days. The Brazilian scored over 250 goals in his club career, with nearly 100 of them coming with Lyon.

The Ligue 1 powerhouse signed the Brazilian from Barcelona in 1999.

Olympique Lyonnais @OL

18 Juin 1999 : Sonny Anderson signait à l'Olympique Lyonnais ! 18 Juin 1999 : Sonny Anderson signait à l'Olympique Lyonnais ! 🙌🔴🔵 https://t.co/z99m4ZWFfU

The two-time La Liga and three-time Ligue 1 winner scored eight goals in 13 games against Les Parisiens. Five of those strikes came while he played for Lyon, with the other three coming for AS Monaco.

