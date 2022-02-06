5 players who have scored the most goals against Sevilla

Sevilla are one of the top clubs in Spain and Europe. The Andalusians have won only one La Liga title, but have created quite a splash in Europe, especially in the UEFA Europa League.

Los Nervionenses' last and only league triumph came in 1945-46. Since then, they have finished second twice, the last being over six decades ago. However, the five-time Copa Del Rey winners are record six-time winners of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

Regulars in the Spanish top flight since the turn of the century (2001-02), Sevilla have had many great players turn out for them over the years. However, many opponent players, especially goalscorers, have had success against Los Nervionenses too.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals against Sevilla in all competitions:

Note: All numbers are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Telmo Zarra - 16 goals

Telmo Zarra is a bonafide legend of Spanish football. The late centre-forward scored 251 goals in La Liga, a record that stood for several decades, until a certain Lionel Messi surpassed him in 2014.

Zarra, who won his lone La Liga title with Athletic Bilbao in the 1942-43 season, enjoyed great success against Sevilla. He netted 16 times against them in 19 games, all in the league. Zarra netted a La Liga hat-trick against the Andalusians in the 1948-49 campaign. He also scored three braces against them.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to



15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to @AthleticClub and hit 20 goals in 20 games for @SeFutbol 15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen 🔴⚪️ Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to @AthleticClub and hit 20 goals in 20 games for @SeFutbol 🇪🇸⏪ 15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen ⚽️ https://t.co/sfThPaHPRN

The six-time La Liga top scorer also scored 16 times against Barcelona and 22 times against Real Madrid.

#4 Alfredo Di Stefano - 18 goals

Alfredo Di Stefano (second right) is a Real Madrid legend.

Alfredo Di Stefano is a Real Madrid legend. The late Argentine is one of only four players to have scored over 300 goals across competitions for the La Liga giants.

Di Stefano won eight La Liga titles and an unprecedented five consecutive European Champions Club Cups (now called the Champions League) with Los Blancos. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 18 goals against Sevilla, the most he netted against a single opponent.

OptaJose @OptaJose has scored 300 goals in 584 appearances for (450), Raúl González Blanco (323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308). Olympus. 300 - Karim @Benzema has scored 300 goals in 584 appearances for @realmadriden in all competitions, becoming the fourth player to reach that milestone in club's history, after Cristiano Ronaldo(450), Raúl González Blanco(323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano(308). Olympus. 300 - Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 300 goals in 584 appearances for @realmadriden in all competitions, becoming the fourth player to reach that milestone in club's history, after Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (450), Raúl González Blanco 🇪🇸 (323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano 🇦🇷🇪🇸 (308). Olympus. https://t.co/pdXNzfh1Cc

The diminutive attacker, who often played as a second striker, scored four times in Los Blancos' 8-0 win over the Andalusians in their 1957-58 European Cup quarter-finals. Di Stefano also netted two La Liga hat-tricks (1957-58, 1958-59) against them.

#3 Edmundo Suarez - 20 goals

Edmundo Suarez, more popularly known as Mundo, scored many goals against Sevilla.

The late Valencia legend, a three-time La Liga winner with Los Che, is the club's all-time top scorer with 269 goals across competitions, including friendlies. That tally comprises 20 strikes against Los Nervionenses.

Nostalgia Futbolera ® @nostalgiafutbo1 Edmundo Suárez de Trabanco, Mundo. 1945. Máximo anotador histórico del Valencia C. F. con 269 tantos Edmundo Suárez de Trabanco, Mundo. 1945. Máximo anotador histórico del Valencia C. F. con 269 tantos https://t.co/CjaKkMEHES

He netted a hat-trick against Sevilla in Valencia's triumphant La Liga campaign in 1941-42. Mundo bagged another hat-trick against the same opponents the following season. A third against Los Nervionenses followed in the 1944-45 campaign.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 27 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a lot of goals against Los Nervionenses.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

A prolific scorer for club and country for nearly two decades, the 37-year-old particularly enjoyed scoring against Sevilla. His tally of 27 goals (in 18 games) against the Andalusians is the most the Portugal captain has netted against any opponent.

That tally comprises as many as five La Liga hat-tricks, including a stunning four-goal salvo in a 6-2 league win at Sevilla in the 2010-11 season. After doubling his team's lead at the half-hour mark, the then 26-year-old scored three times in 12 minutes in the second half.

Apart from conceding 25 times in the league, Los Nervionenses also had to endure the might of Ronaldo in the UEFA Super Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted twice against the Andalusians in the 2015 edition of the competition. Los Nervionenses managed to keep Ronaldo quiet only in the Copa Del Rey across two games.

#1 Lionel Messi - 38 goals

Lionel Messi loved scoring against Los Nervionenses.

Lionel Messi, like Ronaldo, is another player who is widely regarded as one of the finest players to have played the game.

The Barcelona legend has scored over 750 goals for club and country during his illustrious career. That tally comprises a stunning 38 strikes (and 19 assists) in 43 games against Sevilla across four different tournaments. It's the most Messi has scored against a single opponent, with a majority of those strikes coming in La Liga.

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struck three hat-tricks against Los Nervionenses - two in the league and one in the Supercopa de Espana.

