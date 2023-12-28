5 players who have scored the most goals this year (2023)

Having a prolific goalscorer is the ultimate game-changer for any team. At the end of the day, goals win you games and prolific goalscorers have a knack for turning close contests into decisive victories. A lethal striker adds the crucial element of clinical finishing that transforms opportunities or even half-chances into goals.

Having a top striker who regularly scores goals instils confidence throughout the squad. A prolific goalscorer becomes a talisman for their respective team. Clinical finishers keep opponents on the edge and opponents have to alter defensive strategies just to keep them in check.

This, in turn, will also help open up other opportunities elsewhere on the pitch as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have scored the most goals this year (2023).

#5 Garbhan Coughlan - 41 goals

Garbhan Coughlan (credit: X.com)

Garbhan Coughlan is the least-known name on the list. He plays for the New Zealand association club Cashmere Technical FC. The 30-year-old has been in very good form in 2023 and has been the most prolific goalscorer in domestic football down under.

The Irishman has been making waves in New Zealand with his prolific goalscoring ability. He has scored 41 goals in just 27 matches in 2023. That impressive goalscoring rate has earned him a place among the most elite centre-forwards on the planet.

#4 Erling Haaland - 50 goals

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Erling Haaland enjoyed a phenomenal debut season in the Premier League after joining the club in the summer of 2022. Haaland is an extremely agile and athletic centre-forward blessed with lethal finishing skills.

His movement inside the attacking third is exemplary and is the type of striker that opponents always need to sketch a plan for.

Haaland has added an edge to Manchester City's attack and has been scoring goals for fun and he is never starved of service thanks to the world-class technicians he plays alongside. The Norwegian marksman has scored 50 goals in 60 matches for club and country in 2023.

#3 Harry Kane - 52 goals

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane is arguably the most in-form striker in the world right now. He has been a man on a mission since joining Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants can, for now, rest easy in the belief that they've finally found a great replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Kane has always been a prolific goalscorer for club and country. He has scored 52 goals in 57 matches for club and country in 2023.

In addition to being an extremely reliable goalscoring outlet for his teams, Kane's playmaking abilities qualify him as one of the best forwards of his generation.

#2 Kylian Mbappe - 52 goals

France Soccer League One

Kylian Mbappe has not had a bad year in football since breaking onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco. He is one of the most well-rounded forwards on the planet and is a nightmare to defend against and is a menacing attacker.

Mbappe's spectacular shooting ability coupled with his dribbling skills and blistering pace make him one of the most lethal forwards of the 21st century.

The 24-year-old has scored a whopping 52 goals in 53 appearances for club and country this year.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 53 goals

Al-Ittihad v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has regained his mojo in Saudi Arabia. After copping a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has found his shooting boots again. He has remarkably been the most prolific goalscorer on the planet in 2023.

Ronaldo has scored a staggering 53 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions for club and country this year.

The Portuguese legend has been sharp in front of goal and his two-footedness has certainly aided him in his endeavours in front of goal. Ronaldo, even at the age of 38, continues to be a beacon of hard work and dedication.