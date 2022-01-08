Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez: Players who have scored the most hat-tricks without penalties

Scoring a hat-trick has to be one of the most fulfilling things in a game of football. The scorer of a hat-trick gets to take the match ball home so that he can preserve that memory for eternity.

Based on the type of goals scored that make up a hat-trick, we can say that they are of a few different kinds. One is the perfect hat-trick where a player has scored with his head and both feet. There is also something called a 'pure' hat-trick where none of the three goals are scored from a penalty.

There is also the 'natural hat-trick' where the scorer nets three times consecutively in a game without being interrupted by a teammate or opponent. Today, we are focusing on the second kind - the pure hat-trick.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who have scored the most hat-tricks without penalties.

#5 Sergio Aguero - 10 hat-tricks

Sergio Aguero's football career came to an anticlimactic end towards the fag end of 2021. The former Argentina international was forced to hang up his boots due to a cardiac problem. Aguero definitely looked like he had more to offer at the highest level but due to his medical condition, he had to reassess his priorities.

Aguero will go down in history as one of the finest strikers of his generation. He spent his prime years at Manchester City and has etched his name into Premier League folklore with his heroics.

Aguero has scored a 10 hat-tricks without penalties in his career. That is a good indicator of how technically proficient and well-rounded a forward he was.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - 16 hat-tricks

Robert Lewandowski is the most prolific striker in Europe's top five leagues right now. The Bayern Munich marksman has scored at least 40 goals in six of the last 10 seasons. Lewandowski is arguably the best striker of his generation and he continues to stack up incredible numbers.

He has already scored 31 goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich already this term. In the 2020-21 season, the 33-year-old broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record of most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season (40) by netting 41 times.

Lewandowski has scored 16 hat-tricks without penalties in his professional career.

