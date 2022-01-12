5 players who have scored against the most number of different teams

Goals win matches, which explains why attackers are the most sought-after and valuable players in the game.

Over the years, many fine attackers have graced the beautiful game, especially the top five leagues in Europe. They have scored goals and won league titles galore, some doing so in multiple leagues.

A few of these players are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of thirty. So without further ado, here's a look at the five players who have scored against the highest number of teams in Europe's top five leagues:

#5 Youri Djorkaeff - 68 teams

Youri Djorkaeff had a distinguished club career, plying his trade in four different top-five leagues across Europe.

The attacking midfielder scored 136 league goals against 68 different teams. Unfortunately, Djorkaeff never won a league title even though he enjoyed great success with France.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN nd Birthday to Youri Djorkaeff ! Wishing a very Happynd Birthday to Youri Djorkaeff ! Wishing a very Happy 5️⃣2️⃣nd Birthday to Youri Djorkaeff ! https://t.co/C1otZEJClZ

Djorkaeff, who played for the likes of Monaco and Inter Milan, was part of the French team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 European Championship. He won the 1993-94 Ligue 1 top-scorer award, but Monaco finished a lowly ninth that season.

#4 Edin Dzeko - 69 teams

FC Internazionale vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Edin Dzeko is one of the most prolific active goalscorers in the game at the moment.

The 35-year-old striker is the first player to score 50 goals in three of Europe's top five leagues. He first achieved the feat in the Bundesliga, where he won the 2008-09 title with Wolfsburg. Dzeko repeated the trick in the English top flight, scoring exactly 50 goals. He won two league titles in the competition, both with Manchester City.

Coral @Coral



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League = 50

Bundesliga = 66

Serie A = 50 Edin Dzeko is the first player to score 50+ goals in three of the top five European leagues!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League = 50Bundesliga = 66Serie A = 50 Edin Dzeko is the first player to score 50+ goals in three of the top five European leagues!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League = 50🇩🇪 Bundesliga = 66🇮🇹 Serie A = 50 https://t.co/d5hiGUMINb

Now at Inter Milan, Dzeko (93) is closing in on hundred goals in Serie A, his first title in the competition. Last season, Dzeko (209) scored his 200th goal in Europe's top five leagues.

Already up to eight league goals for the season, the Bosnia & Herzegovina player is looking to add another feather to his cap.

