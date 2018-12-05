×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mbappe like Henry but will be similar to Ronaldo – Djorkaeff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    05 Dec 2018, 08:42 IST
kylian mbappe - cropped
Kylian Mbappe celebrates against Marseille

Kylian Mbappe is similar to Thierry Henry but will be comparable to Ronaldo in a few years, according to former France international Youri Djorkaeff.

Mbappe, 19, is already regarded as one of the world's best players, finishing fourth in the Ballon d'Or after an impressive year for Paris Saint-Germain and France.

The teenager attacker helped his nation win the World Cup, while he already has 14 goals in 15 games for PSG this season.

Djorkaeff, a 1998 World Cup winner for France, feels Mbappe is like Henry, but will soon be similar to Brazil great Ronaldo.

"I had the opportunity to play with great strikers. And I think that Mbappe is more like Thierry Henry, because they have the same speed," he told Omnisport.

"Ronaldo takes the ball, turns, dribbles, with the speed, with the skills. Mbappe needs movement, like Thierry Henry.

"Ronaldo plays as a number nine. Mbappe plays a bit on the side, like Thierry Henry did.

"So I think in two or three years, we could compare Mbappe with Ronaldo. Because, according to me, Mbappe will play as a number nine."

Omnisport
NEWS
Djorkaeff expected Henry to struggle with Monaco
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Matuidi: Mbappe has a great personality, like Ronaldo,...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons to be excited by Thierry Henry managing AS...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or news: Diego Simeone believes Messi, Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
6 players who can be successors to Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe will be world's best but must improve – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo need rest! Sarri wants...
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Messi and Ronaldo fans slam organisers of Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us