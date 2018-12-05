Mbappe like Henry but will be similar to Ronaldo – Djorkaeff

Kylian Mbappe celebrates against Marseille

Kylian Mbappe is similar to Thierry Henry but will be comparable to Ronaldo in a few years, according to former France international Youri Djorkaeff.

Mbappe, 19, is already regarded as one of the world's best players, finishing fourth in the Ballon d'Or after an impressive year for Paris Saint-Germain and France.

The teenager attacker helped his nation win the World Cup, while he already has 14 goals in 15 games for PSG this season.

Djorkaeff, a 1998 World Cup winner for France, feels Mbappe is like Henry, but will soon be similar to Brazil great Ronaldo.

"I had the opportunity to play with great strikers. And I think that Mbappe is more like Thierry Henry, because they have the same speed," he told Omnisport.

"Ronaldo takes the ball, turns, dribbles, with the speed, with the skills. Mbappe needs movement, like Thierry Henry.

"Ronaldo plays as a number nine. Mbappe plays a bit on the side, like Thierry Henry did.

"So I think in two or three years, we could compare Mbappe with Ronaldo. Because, according to me, Mbappe will play as a number nine."