5 players set for a big Premier League season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 349 // 01 Aug 2019, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naby Keita was one of the players who had a tough 2018/19 season

We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, and it looks set to be yet another thrilling campaign.

Manchester City will no doubt go into the season as favorites to secure their third straight Premier League title, having accumulated 198 points over the past two seasons. They will need to balance this with their efforts to win the Champions League, something they have failed with in the past two seasons.

If they do slip up, it is Liverpool who look best placed to take advantage, having finished just a point behind City in the league last season, and won the Champions League. They haven’t strengthened yet this summer though, so they only have the same resources as last year to work with.

Behind them, Manchester United and Chelsea will be amongst the teams battling it out for the Champions League places. Both have former players at the helm now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard the two sides' respective managers.

At the other end of the table, Aston Villa have been the Premier League’s big spenders thus far, splashing over £115 million on ten players. This includes breaking their club transfer record to sign Wesley from Club Brugge, while they also paid £10 million to make Tyrone Mings’ loan move from Bournemouth permanent.

But it won’t be just the new players that clubs will be relying on this season. There are a number of players who have perhaps failed to find their form in past seasons, and need to do the job this time around. Here are five players set for a big Premier League season.

#1 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

City made Mahrez their most expensive player last summer

Riyad Mahrez was City’s big-money signing last summer, as they broke their transfer record to sign the winger from Leicester City in a deal worth £60 million.

However, things didn’t really work out for the Algerian winger, as he started just 14 times in the Premier League, and never really established himself in Pep Guardiola’s side. He particularly suffered from the emergence of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, who regularly started ahead of Mahrez.

As City go fighting on four fronts again this season, Guardiola will have to rotate his side, and without a doubt, Mahrez will get the opportunity to prove himself. He will have to take it because as City look to dominate both English and European football, they need players they can rely on in the biggest moments.

1 / 5 NEXT