×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Grealish attacker in custody, no complaint over steward

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    11 Mar 2019, 00:32 IST
Pitch invader - cropped
A man is held by a steward after punching Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

The Birmingham City fan who attacked Jack Grealish is in custody while a steward was spoken to following the Aston Villa star's goal at St Andrew's, police have confirmed.

Villa captain Grealish was punched from behind by a pitch invader in the early stages of Sunday's derby.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of encroachment onto the pitch and assault, with hosts Birmingham announcing the individual will be banned for life.

Grealish showed no ill effects from the incident and went on to score the only goal in his side's 1-0 victory before leaping over the advertising hoarding to celebrate with the away supporters.

Television footage showed a member of security being led away by authorities after appearing to forcibly push the 23-year-old back onto the playing field.

West Midlands Police confirmed a steward was spoken to in the aftermath of Grealish's goal but that "no offence has been reported at this stage".

"An attack on a player is completely unacceptable and outrageous," match commander, superintendent Nick Rowe said of the initial incident.
 
"The vast majority of people were well behaved but unfortunately the occasion has been marred by this.
 
"We currently have a man in custody for questioning and will be working with Birmingham City Football Club as we fully investigate what happened."

The police made four arrests in total for suspected assault or violent disorder offences.

Enquiries are ongoing relating to objects being thrown at officers, while offensive social media posts directed towards Grealish will be reviewed.

Omnisport
NEWS
Birmingham issue Grealish apology and ban his attacker for life
RELATED STORY
Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 1: Grealish decides derby after fan attack
RELATED STORY
Grealish attacked by fan in Birmingham-Villa clash
RELATED STORY
Grealish attack condemned by EFL
RELATED STORY
Best day of my life - Grealish revels in netting Villa winner after fan attack
RELATED STORY
Levante to lodge complaint over Barcelona Copa selection
RELATED STORY
Fan runs onto field, punches player in English soccer derby
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Ex-Kerala Blasters star CK Vineeth Withdraws Police Complaint against Manjappada Members after Apology
RELATED STORY
The 10 most polarising players in world football
RELATED STORY
Barcelona faces complaint for using suspended player in Copa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us