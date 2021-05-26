5 players with the most shots on target in Europe's top 5 leagues (2020-21)

Football is a game where the team scoring the most goals and not necessarily the most shots on target win.

While more shots on target increases the chances of finding the net, it is also important to take these shots from good areas and with the right technique. That is a skill that has been mastered by many top players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to name a few, over the years.

Data and analytics have shown that shot location is often a key metric in the game. The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves is a prime example of a player who needs to curb his trigger-happy instinct and focus more on the quality of his shots.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most shots on target in Europe's top five leagues in 2020-21. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) | 55 shots

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's rise to the top has been well-documented. The 22-year-old FIFA World Cup winner is one of the best young players in the game and rightly so.

After bursting onto the scene at AS Monaco, Mbappe joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a £130.5 million transfer in 2017. Eyebrows were raised at the time at his humongous fee.

But Mbappe has proved to be a good acquisition by the Parisien giants, as he has already achieved a lot despite only being 22. Despite PSG failing to do a four-peat in the Ligue 1 this season, Mbappe picked up his third consecutive Golden Boot in the competition.

⚽ 2018-19

⚽ 2019-20

⚽ 2020-21



Kylian Mbappe picks up his third Ligue 1 golden boot in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QFdxc2uWp5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

Many regard Mbappe as the player who will likely dominate the footballing landscape for the next decade. The France international made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists. Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool recently.

#4 Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) | 63 shots

Andre Silva

Andre Silva was a highly-regarded player during his days at Porto, but his subsequent spell at AC Milan did not go according to plan.

The Portugal international then joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in 2019, and his impressive performances resulted in the Bundesliga side making his deal permanent the next year. Silva was one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga this season, finishing as the highest goalscorer behind a certain Robert Lewandowski during the 2020-21 campaign.

Andre Silva has scored 28 goals in just 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.



What a player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z6inmurlvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

The 25-year old made 32 appearances in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the striker.

