5 players who have a similar playing style to football legends

Football is cyclical in nature. The greats of the past have paved the way for the superstars of tomorrow.

While each footballer is unique, there are certain traits that remind fans and viewers about a legend of the game. Some are extremely similar to their idols, while in some cases there is an uncanny resemblance that can be observed in minute detail.

We look at the five players who have a similar playing style to football legends:

#5 Kylian Mbappe - Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe is seen as the next great football superstar, and the one most likely to take over as the best player in world football.

Mbappe has admitted in the past that he considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be a role model. The France international boasts great physical qualities as well as technical skills. Given Cristiano Ronaldo made his name due to his world-class physical capabilities during his prime, it is not surprising to see Mbappe compared to Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, and the club have targeted Mbappe as the heir to his throne. With the Eden Hazard experiment a spectacular failure so far, Los Blancos have made it clear that they want Mbappe. The 22-year old is extremely keen to move to Madrid, and looks likely to do so after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer.

#4 Neymar- Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho has often been portrayed as a typical Brazilian footballer; casual and unconcerned, but gifted with oodles of talent.

Ronaldinho's performances on the field were often interspersed with controversies off the field. Despite that, he remains one of the greats of Brazilian football. Neymar, in many ways, is no different. A world-class footballer with excellent dribbling ability, a prolific scorer and creator, the forward has understandably been compared to Ronaldinho.

Both forwards made their names at Barcelona. However, while Ronaldinho's career petered out after his time in Spain, Neymar is still going strong. The 29-year old is the world's most expensive footballer and a talismanic presence for both club and country.

