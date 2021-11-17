Chance creators are highly-valued in football, and rightly so. The ability to change the direction of the game with a single pass is why creative players are so expensive in today's market.

Such players have a touch of magic in their play. World-class creators boast superb vision, passing and technical ability, and are renowned for their tendency to unlock a defence.

We look at the 5 players who have created the most chances in the Premier League so far (2021/22).

#5 Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) | 25 chances created

It would probably be a surprise to many to find Matt Ritchie's name on this list, given how poor Newcastle United have been this season.

Ritchie is a seasoned campaigner who has been around for a long time. The Scotland international joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth in 2016 for nearly £11 million. Having made his name as a winger, Ritchie in recent seasons has been utilized as a full-back at Newcastle United.

The 32-year old is a dependable performer who is renowned for his crossing and set-piece ability. New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be no stranger to Ritchie's abilities, having previously coached him at Bournemouth.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) | 26 chances created

Mohamed Salah has been the best player in world football this season and his attacking prowess has single-handedly blown opponents away.

Salah has been a world-class performer since joining Liverpool, but this season he has taken it up a notch. The 29-year old has terrorised opposition defenders with his pace, dribbling and finishing ability. He has thrived both as a scorer and a creator so far this time around.

In 11 Premier League appearances, the Egypt international has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists. Salah has been in sensational form for Jurgen Klopp's side. With his contract expiring in 2023, Liverpool fans are understandably keen to ensure that he signs a new deal with the club soon.

