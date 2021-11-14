5 players with the most appearances in Premier League history

The biggest league in the world, the Premier League houses some of the best players and managers in the game.

It has been that way for some time now. Legendary players have plied their trade in England's top flight, and have become club legends. It is not easy to survive in the Premier League for many years, as the financial might of the league means there is always a new player who might take their place.

Nevertheless, some players have achieved astonishing longevity. These players have played for some of the biggest clubs in the league, and some of them boast amazing trophy cabinets.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most appearances in Premier League history.

#5 James Milner - 569

James Milner has made a lot of Premier League appearances.

James Milner has carved an incredible career at the highest level, and arguably deserves more praise than he receives.

Milner has been an exceptionally consistent player for some time now. He made his Premier League debut as a talented young player for Leeds United in 2002, and has not looked back since then. Milner has represented Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, during his storied career.

James Milner @JamesMilner #mighttakeoffinastrongwind #notdoneyet On this day in 2002 I made my Premier League debut. Maybe in another 19 years, I might fit the shirt 👀 #Mot On this day in 2002 I made my Premier League debut. Maybe in another 19 years, I might fit the shirt 👀 #Mot #mighttakeoffinastrongwind #notdoneyet https://t.co/uAxx4vQ7yL

Milner won the Premier League twice with Manchester City, but he probably will be best remembered for his time with Liverpool. The 35-year-old is still a part of the Liverpool first team, and has impressed with his versatility. Milner has been utilised as a midfielder and full-back by Jurgen Klopp, to huge success. He has won the Premier League and the Champions League with his current club.

#4 David James - 572

David James had a successful Premier League career.

David James was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his prime. He held the record for most clean sheets in the competition for a while before he was ultimately surpassed by Petr Cech.

James began his career with Watford, before moving to Liverpool in 1992. He spent seven seasons with the club, winning the Football League Cup during his time there. The England international also played for Aston Villa, West Ham United and Manchester City, among other clubs.

Tim Krul @TimKrul

200th

Many more to come 💪🏻 Thanks to David James for giving me this special shirt..200th @premierleague game.Many more to come 💪🏻 Thanks to David James for giving me this special shirt..200th @premierleague game.Many more to come 💪🏻 https://t.co/KSaZkVbvpz

James was also England's first-choice goalkeeper for a while. The 51-year-old retired in 2014 after a brief spell with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters. He is currently working as a pundit.

