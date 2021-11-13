Defenders often do not get the recognition they deserve. A vital interception or an important block does not garner as much attention as a match-winning goal.

However, there are certain actions that can propel defenders into the limelight. A perfectly executed tackle or a goal-line clearance, for instance. It is easier to gauge the importance of these actions.

Tackling, in particular, is an art that cannot be perfected by every player. It requires excellent timing and tremendous belief, as one small error can lead to a penalty or a red card.

We look at the 5 greatest tacklers in world football right now.

#5 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League, Fabinho has been an integral part of Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool surprised many when they announced Fabinho's acquisition from AS Monaco in 2018 for £40.5 million. The Brazil international had excelled in France, but few expected Liverpool to sign him. Fabinho arrived with a big reputation and, after a slow start to his Liverpool career, has flourished for the club.

Fabinho has made 134 appearances in all competitions for the club, and has won the Premier League and the Champions League. The 28-year old was often utilized as a centre-back last season and impressed with his performances. Fabinho is a smart operator with excellent reading of the game and physical attributes.

#4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

The best defensive midfielder in the world, Casemiro is the main reason Fabinho's appearances for Brazil have been limited.

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 from Sao Paulo for £5.4 million, but made his name during a loan spell with Porto. The Brazilian became a Real Madrid first-team member during the 2015-16 season and has not looked back since. He has made 301 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 25 assists.

The 29-year old is a physical player who does not shy away from the dirty work. Casemiro's presence has arguably elevated the level of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He has won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

