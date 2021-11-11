10 most valuable players in the world - November 2021

International football is back. This has given managers a good chance to sort out certain issues and get ready for the grueling schedule that comes with club football.

Certain top teams have flourished at the highest level this season. Led by world-class players, these outfits have done well so far, although the season is long and will surely be full of surprises.

However, there are certain players who have laid down the marker with their incredible performances so far this season. Here, we look at the 10 most valuable players in the world as of November 2021.

#10 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | £81 million

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Frenkie de Jong was one of the best players in the world during his time with Ajax. He is yet to fully display his qualities in a dysfunctional Barcelona side.

De Jong emerged as a world-class talent during the 2018-19 season with Ajax. The Netherlands international was praised for his intelligence, technical prowess and his ability to dribble in tight spaces. De Jong ultimately joined Barcelona in 2019 for £77.4 million in a high-profile move.

While he has shown glimpses of his clear talent, de Jong is yet to produce the form that earned him the big-money move in the first place. The 24-year old should benefit from the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as manager.

So far, De Jong has made 106 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists.

#9 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) | £81 million

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho.

It is hard not to feel sorry for Jadon Sancho right now. Chased by Manchester United for two years, one has to assume that the club had an idea of what Sancho's strengths were.

The Englishman emerged as one of the best young forwards in the world during his stint with Borussia Dortmund. Sancho's performances for the Bundesliga giants earned him a £76.5 million move to Manchester United this summer. So far, he has struggled to get going, and it is hard to blame the England international.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jadon Sancho has failed to score or assist in any of his 12 appearances for Manchester United this season.



And now he's lost his place in the England squad. 😩 Jadon Sancho has failed to score or assist in any of his 12 appearances for Manchester United this season.And now he's lost his place in the England squad. 😩 https://t.co/bOVZoeiY3y

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been heavily criticized this season and his use of Sancho has been debated numerous times. Solskjaer is clearly still figuring out where the 21-year old fits in amid turbulent times for the club on the pitch.

This in itself is extremely surprising to witness, given the money Manchester United spent on the player and the prolonged transfer saga.

#8 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) | £90 million

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Neymar has not enjoyed a good start to the new season. The superstar has looked jaded and slow for Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Neymar is one of the very best footballers in the world. A prodigious talent during his Santos days, the Brazil international has carved an excellent career at the highest level.

He is also the world's most expensive footballer; Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona nearly £200 million for his services in 2017. It was a transfer that completely transformed the transfer market in modern football.

Neymar has done well for Paris Saint-Germain, although questions can be raised as to whether he has been worth the investment. The 29-year old has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 90 goals and providing 55 assists.

Neymar played a pivotal role as PSG reached the final of the Champions League in 2020.

