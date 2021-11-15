5 teams that have the best pass completion rate in the Premier League

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of club football. The Premier League, in particular, has already produced tons of entertaining moments this season.

The usual suspects have done well so far. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all among the favourites for the Premier League title. However, there have been some surprises as well, with West Ham United, in particular, doing really well.

On that note, here's a look at the five teams with the best pass completion rate in the Premier League:

#5 Brighton & Hove Albion (82.6%)

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League so far, sitting seventh in the league table.

It would not be surprising to see The Seagulls finish in the top half of the Premier League this season, given their performances under Graham Potter. Brighton have played an extremely attractive brand of football since Potter's appointment in 2019. They and have caught the attention with their promising displays.

Their recruitment has been good, too. Brighton scout for young talent outside the traditional football leagues. This strategy has seen them sign the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Jakub Moder from countries like Ecuador, Japan and Poland.

Potter is unlikely to remain with Brighton for long, having previously been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job during the summer.

#4 Manchester United (83.6%)

Leicester City vs Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have been abysmal in recent weeks, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is walking on very thin ice right now.

They signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer. But The Red Devils find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, equal on points with Brighton & Hove Albion. There is no clear identity about the team's play, and after nearly three years at the helm, Solskjaer's tactical plan is still not evident.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFCOle Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. https://t.co/0nxdW56KrJ

Manchester United rely heavily on individual performances to bail them out, a strategy that is not inherently poor. But considering the amount of talent in the squad, one has to wonder the impact a tactical blueprint would have on the side.

Manchester United should be fighting for trophies, given the strength of their squad. But given their current form, it would be a success if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

You may also like: 5 greatest tacklers in world football right now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav