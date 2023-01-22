5 players who could spark Chelsea's revival in the second half of the season

After Roman Abramovic's exit from Chelsea, many football fans anticipated the London club would cut back on their extravagant transfer spending. However, the Blues have already spent almost £465 million on new players since the Todd Boehly-led consortium's takeover last summer.

The latest acquisitions at Stamford Bridge include attackers Noni Madueke and Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £88 million.

Transfer rumors indicate that the Blues' pursuit of new players isn't slowing down. There are still 10 days left in the January transfer window, so there might be several more newcomers.

Graham Potter's side are 10th in the Premier League standings, 18 points behind league leaders Arsenal, and are trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 11 points in the race for the Champions League. Their 22 goals are the fewest among clubs in the top half of the standings.

In order to strive for a top-four finish, Graham Potter will be hoping that the addition of fresh players may ignite a second-half comeback. The players in this listicle could be crucial to Chelsea's attempt to secure Champions League football for next season.

# 5 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Since joining the London club in 2020, Hakim Ziyech has struggled to match the levels he hit at Ajax, scoring just 5 goals in 55 games.

The Moroccan attacker has been in and out of the Chelsea lineup and has been unable to secure a spot as a starter. However, Ziyech was key in Morocco's run to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

His outstanding performances in Qatar served as a reminder of his brilliance and just how valuable he may be to the Blues attack, who have struggled to score goals this season.

The 29-year-old recently assisted Kai Harvertz for the winner against Crystal Palace while playing in his preferred position on the right wing. If he can carry over his World Cup performances into the second half of the season, the Blues will be in contention to finish in the top four.

# 4 Reece James

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Reece James' absence has contributed to Chelsea's recent slide. The English right-back suffered an unfortunate injury that prevented him from competing in the FIFA World Cup and has kept him on the sidelines for the Blues.

James' absence has been felt at Stamford Bridge, as evidenced by their defensive vulnerability on the right side, while his offensive contributions have made him one of the best full-backs in the world.

His goals, assists, and involvement in the attack turned the London side into a difficult opponent to keep quite. James will be essential to Graham Potter's plans in the second part of the season if he can get fit again.

# 3 Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The imposing French defender was signed from Monaco this January for a reported fee of £32.5 million. He made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, giving a confident performance in central defense.

The young French defender's performance demonstrated what the Blues have been lacking over the first half of the season, having allowed 21 goals so far this campaign, despite having added so many defenders to their ranks.

He has the perfect physicality to thrive in the Premier League and will be a key player for the Blues in the second half of the season.

#2 Joao Felix

Joao Felix was sent off on his Premier League debut for Chelsea

Despite interest from other Premier League teams, including Manchester United and London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea won the race to get Joao Felix on loan from Atlético Madrid.

While his debut didn't go as planned, as he was sent off in a 2-1 loss to London rivals Fulham, the talented Portuguese forward gave Chelsea a peek at what he could provide with a strong performance prior to his dismissal.

His ability to play in all three attacking positions and his versatility might be essential for Chelsea. He could provide the Blues with the much-needed speed, trickery, and goal-scoring touches they need.

#1 Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk in action for Ukraine

While Arsenal felt they had secured the services of highly-rated Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea outbid them and completed the transfer by paying an enormous £88 million fee.

The 21-year-old will be crucial to the Blues' success this season and for years to come, having signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal. The Blues were persuaded that he was worth the money from his immense potential, which made him one of the most talented prospects for the future.

Mudryk gave a glimpse of his talents in the goalless draw against Liverpool, with his speed and dribbling being one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dull affair and will be crucial if Graham Potter's hope to play European football next season.

