5 players who could spark a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2022

La Liga stalwarts Real Madrid and Barcelona have experienced a contrasting start to the 2021-22 season, with Blaugrana languishing in mid-table. Karim Benzema's incredible offensive output of 16 goals and assists so far has propelled the men in white to the top spot. Despite their conflicting fates, the two sides do possess similar transfer targets for the following year.

Two of the most notable transfers between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Several footballers have dared to cross the divide between the two Clasico rivals, stirring up huge controversies. Danish playmaker Michael Laudrup was famously involved in two 5-0 scorelines between the two sides. He guided Barcelona to victory on the first occasion and Real Madrid on the second.

B/R Football @brfootball UEFA has dropped its case against Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, calling the proceedings “null and void.” UEFA has dropped its case against Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, calling the proceedings “null and void.” https://t.co/oXculdqnkw

Luis Figo was contentiously used as a political pawn during Florentino Perez's presidential campaign of 2000. The enigmatic politician had promised to bring the Portuguese superstar to the Bernabeu, provided he was elected as the head of the club. Perez fulfilled his promise following his victory, boldly snapping up Barcelona's talisman for Los Blancos.

Aside from the mentioned switches, a number of other transfers have caused restlessness between the two giants from time to time. Real Madrid and Barcelona have also vied for the same players from time to time, confirming their pedigree. With such cases on our minds, let's take a look at five footballers who can spark a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2022.

#5 Matthijs De Ligt

De Ligt can leave Juventus next summer

The Allianz Stadium has been in a kind of disarray ever since Cristiano Ronaldo chose to abandon the ship and join forces with Manchester United. The Old Lady's sudden dip in form has coincided with rumors of the potential departure of their star defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, the 22-year-old defender has been enigmatic about his future in Turin. Raiola dropped a substantial hint in a recent statement, saying there is no guarantee that De Ligt will continue with Juventus next season.

His agent's suggestive remarks have stirred up a sense of restlessness among top clubs. While Barcelona have been linked with the Dutch stalwart ever since he burst onto the scene with Ajax, Real Madrid have recently entered the said conversation. With both Clasico sides in dire need of some defensive reinforcements, De Ligt's uncertain future could end up sparking a bidding war between the two giants.

#4 Pau Torres

Pau Torres was also on the radar of Manchester United

Following in the footsteps of previous defensive greats, Pau Torres is in line to become the next big thing in Spain's backline. After a stellar La Liga campaign and an equally impressive Euros, Torres attracted a lot of suitors, especially from his native country.

Real Madrid are linked with every world-class centre-back who is available on the market. Subsequently, Los Blancos have been the frontrunners to snap up the 24-year-old defender from Villarreal in 2022. However, Real Madrid are certain to face competition from a number of elite clubs, eyeing to bring Torres in.

BlancoReport @BlancoReport #Transfers (📰🔴) | Pau Torres prefers to wait for Real Madrid or FC Barcelona rather than moving to Manchester United. ( @TheAthleticUK (📰🔴) | Pau Torres prefers to wait for Real Madrid or FC Barcelona rather than moving to Manchester United. (@TheAthleticUK) #Transfers https://t.co/ACUhvH8xWK

Their arch-rivals Barcelona are among the leading sides chasing the Spaniard's signature. With a hoard of mediocre defenders on their roster, Blaugrana desperately need a quality centre-half. Having a reported release clause in the region of €50m, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to go toe-to-toe for this target.

