5 Real Madrid players who could be perfect for Barcelona

Barcelona are currently enduring one of the worst runs in the club's recent history. Due to their continuous financial mismanagement, the club is facing serious monetary issues, which in turn is hindering their day to day functioning. As a result, Barcelona are in dire need of some quality recruits. In hindsight, their arch-rivals Real Madrid do possess a strong roster of players that could be of some real help.

Players who have switched loyalties from Real Madrid to Barcelona

A hoard of players have successfully crossed the forbidden divide between Real Madrid and Barcelona, etching their names in the history books of both the clubs. Notable names, including Gheorghe Hagi and Julen Lopetegui, have changed their allegiances from Madrid to Barca in the past.

Liverpool are set to earn another £17m off Barcelona from the transfer of Philippe Coutinho due to a clause in the Brazilian's contract that states Liverpool are owed that bonus if he makes 100 appearances for the Catalan club, with the 29-year-old currently on 90. [Sport] pic.twitter.com/KqZysuhK8P — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 9, 2021

However, two specific transfers from the Spanish capital to Catalonia ended up changing the course of football history forever. Luis Enrique and Samuel Eto'o were famously enlisted as Real Madrid players in the initial stages of their careers. Nevertheless, they attained legendary status after making a shift to Camp Nou.

With such a classified history of transfers between the two sides, Real Madrid and Barcelona are now perceived as more than just footballing rivals.

Boasting a talented crop of players, Los Blancos have the roster to envy any elite side. That being said, let's take a look at five Real Madrid players who could be perfect for Barcelona:

#5 Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal is one of the best right-backs

Following the sale of Junior Firpo and newcomer Emerson Royal, Barcelona are left with paper-thin depth in the full-back position. Regardless of the obvious potential that resides in Sergino Dest, the youngster still has a long road ahead of him. On top of that, the declining form of an inconsistent Sergi Roberto is only making things difficult for Barcelona.

Dani Carvajal: “As the boss said, the squad is a good one. There are 3 days to go in the transfer market so if a player arrives, welcome.” 🔁⌛️ pic.twitter.com/C4iAJs7cQG — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) August 28, 2021

In such a scenario, Real Madrid's first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal would slide right into Ronald Koeman's team sheet. The pacy Spaniard has been with Real Madrid since 2013 and has successfully cemented his position as one of the best full-backs of his generation.

Carvajal is a seasoned defender with more than enough experience to ease Barcelona's defensive woes. His offensive skills, combined with his ability to track back in the hour of need, makes him an ideal candidate for a team like Barcelona.

#4 Federico Valverde

Valverde has been a revelation

A product of the esteemed Real Madrid academy, Federico Valverde joined the senior squad in 2018. However, the Uruguayan wasted no time in announcing himself to the world. His jaw-dropping performances have showcased maturity, way beyond his years. In Valverde, Real Madrid have a certified future superstar on their hands.

Fede Valverde literally played 90 mins for Uruguay 2 days ago, took a flight right after the match and came to train and played 90 full minutes today.



Picked up an assist, and not once did he look like he was tired.



We are truly blessed. pic.twitter.com/PdwwF28ki9 — Rk (@RkFutbol) September 12, 2021

Barcelona, on the other hand, have struggled to move on from the fabled midfield trio of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. While Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have proven to be absolute world-beaters, the Catalans still lack stability in their midfield.

Although Ronald Koeman's tactical selections definitely have a part to play in this shortcoming, a player like Real Madrid's Valverde can provide some much-needed amends. The 23-year-old's agility and dynamism could be exactly what Barcelona need.

