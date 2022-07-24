5 players who succeeded after leaving Liverpool in recent years

Liverpool are one of the most successful and popular teams in the Premier League. The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season and also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds have turned several promising players into global stars in recent years. Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have all established themselves as the best players in the world since joining the Reds. Mane has since joined Bayern Munich.

However, several footballers have struggled to perform at Anfield but have found success elsewhere. On that note, here's a list of five players who succeeded after leaving Liverpool.

#1 Danny Ings

Ings left Liverpool to join Southampton in 2019

Danny Ings was one of the most promising attackers in the Premier League when he joined Liverpool from Burnley in the summer transfer window of 2015. However, he struggled with fitness during his time at Anfield, making just 14 league appearances for the Reds.

He left the Merseyside club to join Southampton on loan in 2018 and later permanently in 2019. Ings enjoyed a decent spell at St. Mary's park, scoring 41 goals in 91 league appearances. He won the 2019-20 Southampton 'Player of the Season' accolade.

The England international left the Saints to join Aston Villa for £25 million (via Sky Sports) during last summer's transfer window. He played 31 Premier League games for Villa last term, scoring seven goals. Ings will be a key player for the Birmingham-based club next season as they look to break into the top half of the league table.

#2 Suso

Suso struggled to impress at Anfield

Suso joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2010 before making his professional debut for the club in 2012. He played just 14 league games during his time at Anfield before joining AC Milan in 2015.

Suso established himself as among the most creative players in Serie A with Milan. He played 126 league games with the Rossoneri, scoring 21 goals. His brilliant performances at the San Siro didn't go unnoticed and he got his first international call-up in 2017.

The Spain international left the Milan club to join Sevilla permanently in the summer window of 2020. He has been with the Red-Whites ever since.

#3 Luis Alberto

SS Lazio's Luis Alberto

Liverpool signed Luis Alberto from Sevilla in the summer transfer window of 2013. He arrived at Anfield with a great reputation but struggled to deal with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Alberto played just nine league games for the Reds before joining Lazio permanently in 2016. The Spain international has been a revelation since moving to Lazio, registering 36 goals and 50 assists for the Eagles so far.

He helped the Rome-based club win one Coppa Italia and two SuperCoppa Italiana. Alberto was included in the 2019-20 Serie A 'Team of the Season' and also won the Serie A 'Player of the Month' accolade in February 2020.

#4 Iago Aspas

Liverpool signed Iago Aspas from Celta Vigo in 2013

Iago Aspas joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo in the summer transfer window of 2013. However, he struggled to make an impact at Anfield, failing to score a single goal in his 14 appearances.

He joined Sevilla on loan for the 2014-15 season before rejoining Celta Vigo in the summer transfer window of 2015. Aspas has found his lost form with the Sky Blues and is currently among the most lethal attackers in La Liga.

The Spain international has scored 121 goals in 235 appearances since returning to the Estadio de Balaídos. He won the 'Zarra Trophy' (Highest scoring Spaniard in La Liga) on four different occasions and was also included in the 'UEFA 'La Liga Team of the Season' twice.

#5 Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke failed to live up to his hype at Liverpool

Dominic Solanke arrived at Liverpool with a lot of hype from Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, failed to live up to his expectations, featuring in just 21 Premier League games during his time at Anfield.

He left the Reds to join AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window of 2019. The Reading-born attacker struggled to adjust at the Vitality Stadium, scoring just three goals in 42 Premier League appearances during his first two seasons with the Cherries.

However, he came into his own after the Cherries' relegation to the Championship in 2020. Solanke has scored 44 goals in 86 Championship games since the Dorset club's drop to the second division. The England international played a key role in the Dorset club's promotion to the Premier League last term, scoring 29 goals from 44 appearances. Solanke's performances earned him a spot in last season's EFL Championship 'Team of the Season'.

The 24-year-old attacker will hope to continue his fine goalscoring form in the first division during the 2022-23 season.

