5 players with the most successful dribbles per match this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season has been riddled with injuries and Covid-19 cases but it has also produced some sensational football. Although football is a team sport, there are certain players that create moments of magic and prove to be the difference makers.

With the modern game getting faster and more intense, getting past an opponent has become quite a nuisance. Defenders often hold back and do not rush into challenges and use tactical fouls to dispossess attackers. Despite all of this, some players have done really well in dribbling past their opponents.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most successful dribbles per match this season. (2021-22)

Note: Only Europe's Top 5 leagues have been considered.

#5 Kylian Mbappe- 3.4

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Quite arguably the best player of the current generation, Kylian Mbappe has played some of his best football this season. Mauricio Pochettino may have slightly tinkered with the system this term, but the French international remains one of the toughest players to face.

Although Paris Saint-Germain enjoy the lion's share of possession in Ligue 1, they face difficulties doing the same in the Champions League. But this is where Mbappe has proved to be useful.

The youngster can be threatening in counter attacks as his pace allows him to get past opponents quite easily. He often drifts out into wide areas and isolates himself with a defender. Following that, he plays the ball around the opponent and then goes on to beat them in a foot race. The 23-year-old's acceleration in short distances also helps him in getting past people easily.

These qualities, in turn, have enabled him to complete 3.4 dribbles per match this season – which are incredible numbers for any centre-forward. So it is no coincidence that Kylian Mbappe has managed to score 18 goals and provide 15 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this term.

With a good chunk of the season still remaining, it would not be a surprise if he manages to improve his numbers and get to the top of this list.

#4 Neymar- 3.7

Brazil v Colombia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The Brazilian superstar may not have produced his best this campaign, but he remains an innate dribbler. Neymar has been an expert operator of the ball since his FC Santos days.

His superb close control of the ball was part of the reason Barcelona shelled out a massive amount to sign him. Ultimately, Paris Saint-Germain, too, wanted a piece of the action, and they brought the winger to the French capital in 2017.

He has been as mesmerizing for them too. This season has been a little different, however, as he has only played 14 games across all competitions. Minimal appearances due to an ankle injury have also restricted him to just three goals and three assists.

But his dazzling dribbling abilities remain the chief weapon in his armory. He shares the pitch with Kylian Mbappe but unlike his team-mate, Neymar has his own way of beating opponents.

The Brazilian takes on multiple opponents at the same time and wriggles his way past them with quick movement. He often enjoys nutmegging defenders or producing an extraordinary piece of skill that takes them by surprise.

A true showman, Neymar has managed a commendable 3.7 successful dribbles per match this season. And given how little the 29-year-old has played this season, it is quite laudable that he still ranks high in this aspect.

