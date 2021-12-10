5 players who surprised everyone in the Champions League group stages this season

As usual, with the conclusion of the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League, there have been a number of eye-catching performances from several unexpected players.

While some youngsters staked their claim in Europe's premier club competition, others could not help their teams avoid an early exit from this season's Champions League.

Some of the continent's biggest teams have made their way out of the tournament after a series of poor showings in the group stage. Teams like FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla have been eliminated from the competition along with their hugely talented players.

In contrast, teams like Red Bull Salzburg, Lille, Ajax and Sporting Lisbon have found the required level to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Here is a list of 5 players who significantly surprised everyone in the group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League.

#5 Antony (Ajax)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian youngster Antony was a key member of Erik Ten Hag's record-breaking Ajax side that won all their matches in a group that contained Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon.

The 21-year-old winger joined the club in 2020 from Sao Paulo and quickly established himself as an important player. His performances in the Champions League this season, however, have elevated his ratings in the football world.

Antony formed a deadly partnership with Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller as Ajax breezed through the group stage. The Brazilian international assisted Haller three times, the most any two players combined for goals in the group stage this season.

#UCL 🇧🇷 Antony has now directly been involved in 7 goals in 5 Champions League games for Ajax this season (2 goals, 5 assists) 🔥 🇧🇷 Antony has now directly been involved in 7 goals in 5 Champions League games for Ajax this season (2 goals, 5 assists) 🔥#UCL https://t.co/wSJzY1mbjA

Antony scored two goals and contributed four assists in just five appearances in the Champions League group stage this season.

#4 Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

In Karim Adeyemi, Red Bull Salzburg seem to have unearthed another gem destined for the very top of world football. Still only 19 years old, the German international striker scored three goals and created two assists in six appearances in the Champions League this season. He also won four penalties for his side.

Adeyemi played an important role for the Austrian club as they reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Salzburg are the first club from Austria to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Karim Adeyemi's #UCL Group Stage by numbers:6 games19 take-ons attempted15 fouls won4 penalties won3 goals1 assistAn absolute menace. 😈 Karim Adeyemi's #UCL Group Stage by numbers:6 games19 take-ons attempted15 fouls won4 penalties won3 goals1 assistAn absolute menace. 😈https://t.co/eALiHxz4cq

Like Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Patson Daka before him, Adeyemi is expected to move on to bigger things from Salzburg very shortly.

