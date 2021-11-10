5 players who have surprised everyone the most this season

A lot of football players tend to show improvement in their game as their careers progress by increasing their productivity and performance levels. It is usually a delight to see a player do very well when least expected, as has been the case with a lot of players across Europe this season.

Many young players have taken up starring roles for their various sides in their leagues and continental competitions, and they deserve to be mentioned in recognition of their improved performances.

Here is a list of five of the players who have surprised everyone with the kind of performances they have delivered this season:

#5 Karim Adeyemi

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has certainly taken Europe by storm with his performances for the Austrian club this season. The 19-year-old German striker has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg this season, including three in four UEFA Champions League outings.

His performance for the Austrian champions has seen him earn his first call-up to the German national team, where he has scored once in three appearances. His display for Red Bull Salzburg has seen him linked with potential moves to bigger clubs in the form of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Lovefootball.ng @lovefootballng 19-year-old Karim Adeyemi has scored 10 goals in 12 Austrian Bundesliga this season. 🔥 19-year-old Karim Adeyemi has scored 10 goals in 12 Austrian Bundesliga this season. 🔥 https://t.co/AaXsvqdzW9

Adeyemi will undoubtedly look to emulate ex-Salzburg star strikers Erling Braut Haaland and Patson Daka by moving to a bigger club. The teenager has become a mainstay in the Salzburg attacking set-up since the departure of Daka to Leicester City.

#4 Conor Gallagher

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has certainly been one of the revelations of the season in the English Premier League with Crystal Palace. The Eagles have played a less pragmatic system since the appointment of Patrick Vieira, and Gallagher has been key to it working wonders.

Having spent last season on loan at West Brom, the midfielder learned a lot and has been one of the best players at Selhurst Park this season. He has already caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate with his work rate and tireless running.

Playing under a new manager, Palace unbeaten when he contributes. Underrated. #CPFC Conor Gallagher has been a big game player for Palace even without the assists or goals.Take into account Goals/Assists:⚽️⚽️West Ham (A)🅰️Tottenham (H)⚽️🅰️Man City (A)⚽️Wolves (H)Playing under a new manager, Palace unbeaten when he contributes. Underrated. #CFC Conor Gallagher has been a big game player for Palace even without the assists or goals. Take into account Goals/Assists: ⚽️⚽️West Ham (A)🅰️Tottenham (H)⚽️🅰️Man City (A)⚽️Wolves (H) Playing under a new manager, Palace unbeaten when he contributes. Underrated. #CFC #CPFC

Palace's big-game player, 21-year-old Gallagher, has scored four goals and created two others in the Premier League, including a goal and an assist in their 2-0 win over Manchester City. He also recorded an assist each against Arsenal and Tottenham, and scored twice against West Ham United.

