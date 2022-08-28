5 players with the most take-ons completed in Europe this season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 football campaign is well underway as all the top five leagues in Europe have commenced. Some players have already caught the eye through their mouth-watering skills on the ball and ability to go past defenders comfortably.

Dribbling past or taking on players is often characterized as an attacker's duty, but some central midfielders are just as adept at performing that job these days.

Beating the first line of the press has become increasingly important in modern football. This has led to some players taking it upon themselves early on this season.

To shed some more light on this, let's take a look at 5 players with the most take-ons completed this season. (2022-23)

Note: Only the Top 5 leagues in Europe have been considered.

#5 Allan Saint-Maximin (11)

Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin has, by and large, had one of his best starts to a league campaign this season.

Newcastle United, since being taken over by new owners last year, have made considerable progress. In addition, they have made some calculated moves in the transfer market, courtesy of which it is no surprise that they had a good start to the current campaign.

While the new additions have been impressive, Saint-Maximin remains the main threat from Newcastle thanks to his sensational dribbling ability.

The French star has always had the nous to run at people and go past them through his trickery on the ball and pace off it. He has continued to do the same this season with far more purpose. His recent performances against Kyle Walker in Newcastle's 3-3 derby against Manchester City are evidence of the same.

Thus, Saint-Maximin has already completed 11 successful take-ons this season and has registered two assists. Given his potential, he is bound to top this list by the end of the season.

#4 Armand Lauriente (11)

Armand Lauriente in the FC Lorient dressing room (Source: Twitter)

Armand Lauriente is the one to watch in Ligue 1 this season after enjoying a productive 2021-22 campaign.

The Frenchman, who joined FC Lorient from Stade Rennais in 2020, has quickly become a regular for the Brittany-based side. Although predominantly used as a right winger by new manager Regis Le Bris this season, Lauriente is also capable of performing a job on the left-wing and in central midfield.

His versatility is down to his ability to occupy spaces between the lines and find the right passes. However, his main strengths lie in going past players with relative ease and making defenders commit to tackles and challenges.

Lauriente has managed 11 successful take-ons in two Ligue 1 appearances so far, while also scoring once and providing an assist in the same period.

A fine player on the ball, the 23-year-old ace will be aiming to build on his progress from last season and help Lorient finish in the top half of the table this season.

#3 Lionel Messi (12)

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain

This list would have felt incomplete without including Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest 1v1 player in the history of the game.

The Argentine, after having a relatively poor season last term, has been on fire for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The Barcelona legend, through his iconic body feints and mesmerizing close control, is dribbling past players for fun again.

Alongside Neymar Jr., he has wreaked havoc in Ligue 1 this season, with his three goals and two assists in three appearances proving the same.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



In doing so, Messi has also completed 12 successful take-ons, a feat he would achieve on a regular basis during his Barcelona days. Regardless, the South American icon will focus on maintaining these numbers and using his quality to help PSG win multiple trophies this season.

#2 Suat Serdar (12)

Suat Serdar

The only Bundesliga player on this list, Suat Serdar, is currently one of the most underrated midfielders in German football.

The 25-year-old central midfielder, who is currently plying his trade at Hertha BSC, is the only silver lining in what has been a disappointing start to the club's 2022-23 campaign. Serdar has caught the eye early on this season due to his technical skills and poise on the ball.

His silky touches and ability to hold the ball and move with it effortlessly have been pleasing on the eye.

Hence, it is no co-incidence that he has registered 12 successful take-ons this season, while also bagging a goal in three Bundesliga appearances. Serdar could soon catch the eye of a top club if he continues with his performances in an otherwise lackluster Hertha BSC side.

#1 Eberechi Eze (14)

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is proving to be worth every penny of the £20 million Crystal Palace shelled out to sign him from Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

The young winger only managed a goal and an assist in 13 Premier League appearances last season but had a bright campaign. He is now looking like the real deal, with his performances in the first three league games ensuring a starting spot for him under Patrick Vieira.

Eze's fast feet and ability to dribble past players in tight spaces and beating the press has been nothing short of brilliant. A fine example would be his scintillating display in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield a couple of weeks ago as he provided the assist for Wilfried Zaha's goal.

The England star is a constant threat to opposition defenders due to his ability to shimmy away from them comfortably. His body movement and smooth touches on the ball have played a huge role in helping Palace progress the ball high up the pitch.

Eze has so far managed 14 successful take-ons this season, a number which is bound to rise in the coming weeks, given his quality start to the season.

