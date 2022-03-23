5 players who are technically superior to Neymar according to him

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the most skilful players the footballing world has ever seen. The Brazilian, who started his journey with Santos, is now one of the biggest superstars in the world with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilians seem to have football in their DNA and Neymar is no different. The 30-year-old has tormented defenders for years and is an incredibly gifted ball technician.

The Brazilian spoke to Oh My Goal during the launch of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in 2021. He revealed five players who he considers to be technically superior to him. Being part of this select few is nothing short of extraordinary as not many have been able to replicate the Brazilian's brilliance.

Without further ado, here are the five players that Neymar thinks are more technical than him:

#5 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is a classic example of a gifted player who has been tormented by injuries. The Italian midfielder is rated highly by Neymar for his incredible ball control in the middle of the park. One can only speculate on Verratti’s actual potential had the Italian managed to stay fit consistently.

Verratti has been one of PSG's stand-out performers over the past several seasons, controlling the midfield and dictating the tempo of the game. Since signing for the Parisians in 2012 from Pescara, Verratti has picked up numerous accolades. This includes seven Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, and eight French Super Cups.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Neymar Jr. gives Marco Verratti the ultimate compliment - comparing him to Xavi and Iniesta Neymar Jr. gives Marco Verratti the ultimate compliment - comparing him to Xavi and Iniesta 😯 https://t.co/hxhHELzvah

Verratti, like PSG, will be yearning for a Champions League title. The Italian has been by Neymar’s side for more than four years and will hope to get his hands on the title. The two will have another go next campaign after a poor showing against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 this season.

#4 Thiago Alcantara

On a technical level, Thiago Alcantara is one of the best players the world has seen in recent times. The Spaniard has an immaculate reading of the game and can control the midfield masterfully. Thiago left Barcelona to join Bayern Munich the same time Neymar joined Barca, back in 2013.

Thiago won four La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy with Barca. The Spaniard also had a successful seven-year spell in Germany, winning seven Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League. He has faced Neymar on five occasions, four times with Bayern and once with Barcelona back when the Brazilian played for Santos.

After an incredible run with Bayern, Thiago joined Liverpool at the start of the 2020-21 campaign. However, he hasn't been able to feature consistently for the past two seasons due to bouts of injury at unfortunate times.

The 30-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in the 54 games in all competitions he has featured in. Liverpool fans will hope he can remain injury-free and help the team win the quadruple this season.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. The Belgian has immaculate ball control and his vision has created a plethora of chances for his teammates.

De Bruyne has won the Premier League’s Playmaker of the Season twice and was also the Player of the Season in the 2018-19 campaign. Neymar has faced De Bruyne on six occasions and has first-hand experience of the Belgian’s quality.

After a slow start to the season, De Bruyne has returned to his brilliant best. He has nine goals and three assists in the league so far.

He was also the standout performer in the Manchester Derby on 6th March, scoring two goals and setting up another. De Bruyne will look to finish the season with another Premier League title under his belt.

#2 Eden Hazard

There was a time when Eden Hazard was amongst the best players in the world. With quick feet and exceptional ball control, Hazard lit up the Premier League. The Belgian was exceptional with Chelsea and his skills on the wing have earned Neymar’s appreciation.

However, Hazard’s form has undergone a severe drop since his transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. Apart from dismal performances on the pitch, he has also been tormented by injuries. Hazard and Neymar have come up against each other on three occasions; once in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and twice in the Champions League.

Hazard managed an impressive tally of 110 goals and 92 assists during his time at Chelsea. He has scored just six goals and 10 assists in 65 appearances for Real Madrid so far, much to the disappointment of his fans.

However, there is no denying that the Belgian was one of the most entertaining players in the world during his prime.

#1 Lionel Messi

It should hardly come as a surprise that Leo Messi is included in Neymar's elite chosen five. The pair spent four years at Barcelona during a time when they were both at their peak. The duo have now reunited at PSG, and although their performances haven’t been stellar, they are still a joy to watch.

Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest in the world when it comes to pure technique. The diminutive Argentine sensation has often had defenders on toast with his mesmeric dribbling. He is also exceptionally gifted in dead-ball situations and is one of the best free-kick takers on the planet.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar and Messi reunited in Paris Neymar and Messi reunited in Paris 😍 https://t.co/zePeRsvSS1

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has won a plethora of trophies with Neymar at Barcelona. This includes one Champions League title, two La Liga titles, and three Spanish Cups. With 679 goals and 314 assists at club level, Messi will go down as one of the best to have graced the football pitch.

