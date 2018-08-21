5 players that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian Golden Shoe this season

Jidonu Mauyon

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus new signing

In what has proved to be the biggest transfer of the summer, Real Madrid and Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo departed Santiago Bernabeu to complete a famous switch to Juventus in the Seria A. After spending 9 incredible years in the Spanish top flight, the attacker felt it was time to take on another challenge in his illustrious career and he considered the Allianz stadium as his perfect destination.

Following his move to Juventus, the Italian league has received a massive boost in followership, with many of his fans paying close attention to his progress in the division. Some people even went further and encouraged him to establish himself at his new club, conquer the Seria A and also win the coveted Italian Golden Shoe this season.

Although it is reasonable to tip Ronaldo to win the Golden Shoe if you consider his incredible records in front of goal, it will also be foolish to ignore the challenges the Portuguese would face in or order to win the award as the Seria A has a lot of prolific scorers who are also strong contenders for the accolade.

As a matter of fact, these 5 superstars could outpace him in the race to claim the prestigious prize this season:

#5. Edin Dzeko

Dzeko won the Italian Golden Shoe in 2017

One of the most prolific scorers in the Seria A over the past few years, Roma striker Edin Dzeko is among the incredible superstars that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the famous Italian Golden Shoe this season.

After missing out on the award despite his 16 goals in 36 appearances during the previous campaign, the former Manchester City sharpshooter will come back with another shot on the accolade this term. With his impressive record in front of goal, the Roma superstar remains a strong contender for the coveted prize.

Dzeko is a decent striker with incredible finishing skills. He is very strong in the air and also has an enviable physique that has enabled him to establish himself in the Italian top flight over the past few seasons.

