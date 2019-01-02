×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players That Could Bring Galactico Era Back To Real Madrid

Cyril Odhiambo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
984   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:03 IST

Los Blancos
Los Blancos

As the season came to an end in May, one team that knew they had a serious rebuilding process to come was Real Madrid. Being that they had lifted the Champions League trophy for three consecutive seasons under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane, you’d have expected them to keep that team.

The Real Madrid board knew it was time to rebuild since the team they had was getting old. Another thing that really rocked the team was the departure of their now legendary French manager.

Surely, they had to rebuild. And with a team that has had a reputation of being one of the best in the world, Real Madrid only takes the best talents in the world.

The most shocking news that came from the Bernabeu, however, was the selling of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. That transfer came as a shock to every football fan across the globe. No one expected Real Madrid to part with a player of Cristiano’s calibre. He has simply been one of the best if not the best football player of all time.

At Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s goal to game ratio was simply unbelievable. Raking in a total of 311 goals in just 292 appearances.

It is only a team like Real Madrid that can have the courage to sell such a player.

But it is time to move on and the team needs fresh blood, most of the talents that Real Madrid got during the transfer season with the exception of Thibaut Courtois are for the future. None of them seems ready to come into the team and make an impact on a consistent basis.

Also, most of the first team players are getting old and are looking way past their best. Real Madrid needs to revamp their squad with some of the most exciting players in the world today for them to get back to their Galacticos era.

Here are the players to bring back Galacticos to its home.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski


Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski

The 30-year-old Polish and Bayern Munich marksman is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.

With a tally of 10 goals in 16 Bundesliga games, 8 goals in 6 Champions League games and 4 more goals in DFL- super cup and DFB cup, Lewandowski is certainly one of the clinical strikers in the game. Robert Lewandowski can come into the Real Madrid team and make them a formidable attacking threat once again.

With amazing technical ability, prowess in the a and amazing composure in front of goal, Lewandowski will certainly make a great addition to the team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane Leisure Reading
Cyril Odhiambo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Three players who can solve Real Madrid's goalscoring crisis
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid to Target £110m-rated  Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid players would benefit from Hazard joining the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Mega swap between Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
3 players who will benefit from the arrival of Eden...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar to replace...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard fed up with Madrid...
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us