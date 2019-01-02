5 Players That Could Bring Galactico Era Back To Real Madrid

Los Blancos

As the season came to an end in May, one team that knew they had a serious rebuilding process to come was Real Madrid. Being that they had lifted the Champions League trophy for three consecutive seasons under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane, you’d have expected them to keep that team.

The Real Madrid board knew it was time to rebuild since the team they had was getting old. Another thing that really rocked the team was the departure of their now legendary French manager.

Surely, they had to rebuild. And with a team that has had a reputation of being one of the best in the world, Real Madrid only takes the best talents in the world.

The most shocking news that came from the Bernabeu, however, was the selling of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. That transfer came as a shock to every football fan across the globe. No one expected Real Madrid to part with a player of Cristiano’s calibre. He has simply been one of the best if not the best football player of all time.

At Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s goal to game ratio was simply unbelievable. Raking in a total of 311 goals in just 292 appearances.

It is only a team like Real Madrid that can have the courage to sell such a player.

But it is time to move on and the team needs fresh blood, most of the talents that Real Madrid got during the transfer season with the exception of Thibaut Courtois are for the future. None of them seems ready to come into the team and make an impact on a consistent basis.

Also, most of the first team players are getting old and are looking way past their best. Real Madrid needs to revamp their squad with some of the most exciting players in the world today for them to get back to their Galacticos era.

Here are the players to bring back Galacticos to its home.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

The 30-year-old Polish and Bayern Munich marksman is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.

With a tally of 10 goals in 16 Bundesliga games, 8 goals in 6 Champions League games and 4 more goals in DFL- super cup and DFB cup, Lewandowski is certainly one of the clinical strikers in the game. Robert Lewandowski can come into the Real Madrid team and make them a formidable attacking threat once again.

With amazing technical ability, prowess in the a and amazing composure in front of goal, Lewandowski will certainly make a great addition to the team.

