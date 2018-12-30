×
Emotional Koulibaly thanks Napoli fans

80   //    30 Dec 2018, 18:24 IST
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Kalidou Koulibaly sent a heartfelt thank you to Napoli's players and supporters following the club's show of support in the wake of the racist abuse directed at him during the Partenopei's 1-0 defeat to Inter.
 
Fans held up pictures of Koulibaly in a show of solidarity at Stadio San Paolo as Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 in a match that the Senegal defender was suspended after being sent-off against the Nerazzurri.
 
Inter were given a two-game stadium ban following the racist taunts aimed at Koulibaly, which Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said were reported three times to the match officials.
 
After the win over Bologna, Koulibaly shared a photo of the Napoli team on his Instagram account, along with the message: "The emotions of this day and this victory will remain forever in my heart: thanks."
