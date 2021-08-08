5 players who have tormented Chelsea the most

Chelsea are one of the most successful Premier League clubs of the 21st century, winning over 20 trophies since the dawn of the century. The turning point in Chelsea's history was the club's takeover by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2003.

That ushered in a new era of increased spending and investments in infrastructure at the club as Chelsea became the first English club to win all three of UEFA's major club competitions. That includes the European Cup Winners Cup in 1971, the Champions League in the 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons and two UEFA Europa League titles.

Chelsea are also highly regarded for their defensive solidity, holding the record for most clean sheets (Petr Cech, 24) and the least goals conceded (15) in a single Premier League season. However, over the years, there have been players who have had success against the Blues.

On that note, here is a look at the five players who have tormented the Blues the most:

#5 Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez (right)

Carlos Tevez has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League era and a thorn in Chelsea's side over the years.

The former Argentina international squared off against the Blues for three different clubs - Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham United. In nine Premier League appearances against Chelsea, Tevez made eight goal contributions (seven goals and an assist).

The Manchester City trio of Nigel De Jong, Robinho and Carlos Tevez celebrate together following Tevez's goal against Chelsea, 2009. pic.twitter.com/8HDtQDwXWG — 2000s Football (@FootballFrom00s) June 25, 2021

In other competitions, the Argentine came up against the Blues on three occasions, where he managed a solitary goal. Of the eight goals he scored against Chelsea, Tevez scored six while playing for Manchester City, where he also managed an assist.

Tevez also scored the first penalty for Manchester United in a shootout against Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League final. Some of his most memorable goals against Chelsea include a stunning 20-yard free-kick and a spectacular solo effort in front of City's home crowd at the Etihad.

#4 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero

The only active player on this list, Sergio Aguero has been a menace for the Blues since his Premier League debut in the 2011-12 season.

The Argentine got on the scoresheet against Chelsea in his inaugural Premier League season, and also provided an assist. In 16 Premier League games against the Blues, Aguero racked up ten goals and three assists.

Sergio Aguero is staying at the Camp Nou, with or without Lionel Messi! — 90min (@90min_Football) August 8, 2021

The now-33-year old also faced off against Chelsea in Atletico Madrid colours on two occasions, managing an output of two assists. In 23 cumulative appearances for Manchester City and Atletico Madrid against the Blues, Aguero was involved in 18 goals (15 goals, three assists).

The Barcelona man has been one of the most lethal goalscorers of his generation, and has showcased some of his best performances against the Blues.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav